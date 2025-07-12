The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 12, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: He’s back! After a hiatus not of his choosing (that nightmare street construction that’s dragged on and on on South Central, in front of his law office, is to blame) Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley returns for his famous Saturday town hall, his 63rd since his election (63rd!) with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest. In this case, FlaglerLive’s usual way of snagging information (which apparently gets on Palm Coast Mayor Norris’s nerves) landed us the Town Hall agenda:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flowers, bushes and hard to find plants. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Oaks. Regular entrance fee applies: $4 per vehicle with one person aboard, $5 for vehicles with more than one person.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Peps Art Walk, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Beachfront Grille, 2444 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.





Notably: I’ve been reading 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea again, though the word “again” is a bit–generous? Not the right word. Help me with the mot juste, the right word in this context. I did read it–devoured it, became it–about 48 years ago (the date I handwrote in the book is November 1977, must have been a birthday present) those paradisiacal afternoons in Hamlaya, our Lebanese mountain retreat, during the war. That’s the cover of the book, to the left. My actual book. But does that count anymore? I still have that wonderful Livre de Poche edition. It breaks my heart to hold it, because what I wrote on the inside flap also includes one of my mind-boggling and idiotic codes, “MM,” which I think means that it was a gift from my sweet mother. The book is in near-mint condition even though I read every page: I loathed breaking spines, and at the time I had not yet developed a mania for disfiguring books with my inane and insufferable annotations, which would earn me every firing squad from the Spanish Civil War to Pol Pot’s regime if anyone ever saw them. A decade and a half ago the Pleiade, that eighth wonder of the world, began publishing some of Verne’s works. The Pleiade is what the Library of America modeled itself after. It is France’s way of giving literature the monuments it deserves, but in ways that takes the monuments out of the museum and places them in readers’ hands, in sensual, irresistible ways. The books, uniform and impossibly gorgeous, can turn any illiterate into a zombified reader for 10 hours a day, which is what these things do to me when I hold them. The Pleiade (an imprint of Gallimard, the elite publishing house we can compare to Random House’s Knopf here) has put out five or six volumes or so of Jules Verne, each with two, three or four novels (he wrote about 80). Vingt mille lieues sous les mers appears alongside The Children of Captain Grant. Unlike my old Livre de Poche edition (pocketboook, in English), the Pleiade always gives the reader generous footnotes, introductions, notes on the text, basically a history of the novel in your hands. I find them helpful, and unobtrusive: you want to read them go to the back of the book. You don’t want to, keep reading. Anyway. The other morning I was reading the chapter where Nemo is preparing to take Aronnax on an undersea hunt. Aronnax is disbelieving and absorbed by the wonders of it, as always. Then Nemo tells him about his gun. And there, I realized to my own disbelief, was how the Taser–that electric stun gun cops love so much–was born. Here’s Gutenberg’s translation: “But it seems to me that in this twilight, and in the midst of this

fluid, which is very dense compared with the atmosphere, shots could

not go far, nor easily prove mortal.” “Sir, on the contrary, with this gun every blow is mortal; and however

lightly the animal is touched, it falls as if struck by a thunderbolt.” “Why?” “Because the balls sent by this gun are not ordinary balls, but little

cases of glass (invented by Leniebroek, an Austrian chemist), of which

I have a large supply. These glass cases are covered with a case of

steel, and weighted with a pellet of lead; they are real Leyden

bottles, into which the electricity is forced to a very high tension.

With the slightest shock they are discharged, and the animal, however

strong it may be, falls dead. I must tell you that these cases are size

number four, and that the charge for an ordinary gun would be ten.” “I will argue no longer,” I replied, rising from the table; “I have

nothing left me but to take my gun. At all events, I will go where you

go.” —P.T.

