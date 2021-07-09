The Weekend Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 9, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: In court, Jerald Medders, who pleaded and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a charge of raping a 16-year-old girl is back in court this morning at 11 for a motion to “correct a sentence,” reducing the sentence to 12.75 years. It appears to be a reduction, but may end up being a wash: when he was originally sentenced, he was eligible for so-called “gain time,” or early release after serving 85 percent of his time. The new sentence will require him to serve the full sentence, day for day, but his release will be assured after 12.75 years, apparently even if he misbehaves in prison. He will still have to serve 15 years on sex-offender probation after his release. Medders is 55. Movie in the park: Tonight’s free Movie in the Park in Palm Coast’s Central Park (in Town center) starts at 8:45 p.m. It’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and no, it’s not a metaphor for the Palm Coast City Council (or the coming election for mayor). Bring your own chairs, your own bug repellants, your own juju. Tour de France: Stage 13 is a 219-km stretch from Nimes to Carcassone, all for history buffs. If you’re following the coverage on Peacock, which takes its feed from masterful French camera work, you’ll see, according to the tour’s site, “three sites listed as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO: Pont du Gard, the Abbey of Saint-Gilles and agro-pastoralism in Causses and Cévennes. Four “Grands Sites de France”: Pont du Gard (also a UNESCO biosphere reserve), Cirque of Navacelles, Camargue and the Gorges of the Gardon. Four “Most beautiful villages of France”. Three cities of art and history: Beaucaire, Nîmes and Uzès. And also, the ramparts of Aigues-Mortes, the Duchy of Uzès. Abbey of Saint Roman, the Chartreuse and the Saint-André Fort in Villeneuve-lès-Avignon.”









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









