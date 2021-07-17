The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 17, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Early Voting begins in the special election for Palm Coast mayor, culminating with Election Day on July 27. Early voting is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at three locations: the Supervisor of Elections Office at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, and the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. If you are a registered voter in Palm Coast, whether Democratic, Independent, Republican or belonging to any minor party, you are eligible to vote for mayor. You may also choose any one of the three early voting locations. Early voting ends at 6 p.m. on July 24. More details at the Elections Supervisor’s site.

Palm Coast Little League continues to hosts the 2021 Little League Baseball Florida Championships, which started Friday and run through Sunday at the Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Parkway. Eight teams are competing from across Florida. The winning team qualifies for the next rounds toward the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. Saturday and Sunday Auditions at the Flagler Playhouse, for the upcoming production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” 1 p.m. at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Auditions will be held in the back lounge of the theater. Signs will be posted. Park in back of the theater. Covid: The nation recorded 28,300 new cases for a 121 percent increase in the latest 14-day average, and a 26 percent increase in hospitalizations. Arkansas, Missouri and Florida, in that order, are the hottest Covid spots, but Florida has experienced by far the most rapid increase in infections, with a 282 percent increase in the last 14 days, as the Delta variant makes its ravages. Across the state 3,221 people are hospitalized with covid, and 33 people on average are dying of the disease every day in Florida. See: “Delta Variant Attacks Vaccineless in Flagler and Florida as Covid Cases and Hospitalizations Shape into 4th Wave.” Tour de France: Stage 20 is the next to last before Sunday’s finish down the Champs-Élysées in Paris. It’s individual time trials over 30 km from Libourne to Saint-Emilion, where the riders can have some of France’s best wine.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.