Commerce Parkway Construction Images Show Leveling of Thick, Long-Undisturbed Forest

Bunnell government has released images showing the ongoing churning-like clearing through a thick forest of pines, brush and wetlands in the first stage of construction for Commerce Parkway, the two-lane road cutting a swath from State Road 100 to the north, to U.S. 1 to the south, east and south of the city.

The 1.7-mile, $14.5 million project is going through land long undisturbed, but that is expected to become a focus of residential, commercial and industrial development. The road is being dug at the same time that Bunnell City Hall, which will also be the city’s police department’s home, is under construction at the northern end of Commerce Parkway, near 100.









The images (see above and below) are not showing anything more remarkable than what you’d expect from any tree-clearing project anywhere: thick vegetation has been replaced by level, bald, brown dirt that will next be leveled into a bed for concrete and asphalt. The road will also be crisscrossed by utilities. But almost the entirety of the construction–but for its starting point near the Sheriff’s Operations Center and its end point at U.S. 1, future site of an industrial park–is out of sight. The city’s images are the only ready glimpses through the forest.

Bunnell, Flagler County and state dollars are contributing to the cost of the road, which y itself costs $9.5 million. The rest is the cost of design, utilities and incidentals.

“The project,” the city says on its website, “will include the construction of a 2-lane, 1.7-mile roadway with 11-ft lanes, 8-ft (5-ft paved) shoulders, a 5-ft sidewalk, wildlife fencing, wildlife crossings, and a dedicated stormwater management system. In addition, the County is constructing both left and right turns lanes on US 1 and an existing portion of Commerce Parkway just south of SR 100 will be milled and resurfaced. All pedestrian facilities shall adhere to current ADA standards.”

The images below are the product of Bunnell city government.

See: