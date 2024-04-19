The Dis-Education of Brendan Depa

Note: Brendan Depa is scheduled to be sentenced by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins on May 1. He pleaded to a count of aggravated battery of an education employee, a first degree felony with a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, though he is not likely to face anywhere near that. He was charged as an adult. The sentence is entirely in the judge’s hands, as is the discretion of sentencing Depa as an adult, as youthful offender, or as a juvenile. Background on the case appears in the box at the foot of the article.

By Rhea Settles

“Get your education.” Young people hear this from just about every adult. It is a phrase that makes one think that education is open access, safe, and available. Well, that’s just not true.









Formal schooling, often referred to as an education, has been promoted as the only legitimate and sure way to gain social standing in society, create and sustain a quality life, and be seen as having value and worth. However, accessing an education by formal schooling is only setup for one type of person and learner. All others, me included, must suffer and struggle through, while being served the oppression of miseducation or dis-education. It’s even worse for the student learner identified as having a disability and in need of additional support and resources to access learning.

Dis-Education occurs within formal schooling policies, systems, and structures where school faculty and officials easily find fault in the student learner. Dis-education makes student learners have to qualify to access learning and opportunities. Dis-education creates ways to discipline, punish, deny, withhold, and deprive student learners of access, support, and resources necessary to gain an education. Dis-education promotes that some student learners are inferior, have less value, are not worthy of learning, and are downright dangerous. Dis-education is chaos and a distraction, so some students are removed from the formal schooling environment, the very environment promoted as necessary to engage society and get an education.

Let’s look at students with a disability, or the differently abled. When a student learner has a disability, accessing learning through formal schooling has the benefit of a legal protocol. In 1975, the Education for All Handicapped Children Act (EHA) was enacted to provide accommodations, modifications, support services, and resources for students with disabilities. The word “handicap” had a negative, demeaning connotation and did not represent all students with disabilities.









The law was reauthorized and renamed in 1990 as Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Before this law, any person with a disability was often isolated, ridiculed, and treated as sub-human, generally not required to participate in the standard of formal schooling and certainly not told to “get an education,” in violation of the 14th Amendment’s “equal protection” clause.

IDEA supports the 14th Amendment by providing and entitling students who meet one or more of thirteen disability qualifiers to receive additional and specialized resources, supports, services, behavior plans, and accommodations or modifications specific to their needs. That’s outlined in an Individualized Education Program (IEP). This IEP’s purpose is a legal tool that provides a blueprint for disabled students to access learning, just as students who do not have an IEP. This federal entitlement was necessary to counter an implicit culture that previously devalued the disabled.

When a student learner is eligible for an IEP, there are three actions: Development, Placement, and Implementation that meet the purpose of IDEA and serve to benefit the student learner. To carry out the IEP actions, there is an IEP team. The IEP team is comprised of the parents or guardians of the student, the student, and school personnel: teachers, staff, counselors, psychologists, administrators, sometimes an advocate or an attorney, or related service providers such as speech therapists, occupational therapists or school psychologists.

Some IEP team members participate in only a select action. When the IEP team members meet, they collaborate on the Development portion of the IEP document. This is where everyone on the IEP team has input into what they believe the student learner needs. The next two actions, Placement and Implementation, are the responsibility of teachers and school administrators. So, the only actions the parents collaborate on is the Development of the IEP.









Under the federal law IDEA, an IEP must ensure the student learner has a Free and Appropriate Public Education (FAPE): can and is the student accessing learning, is the placement appropriate, is the IEP being implemented by school agents, is the student and staff safe while in the school environment? In some instances, the most appropriate Placement for a student with an IEP is a non-public school setting, especially if the public school district lacks the resources (this includes programs and skilled staff) to provide a free and appropriate education.

All three actions are necessary and important. But if one is off–if the Development is incomplete and misaligned, Placement is inappropriate or Implementation is not executed properly–then a student would not be able to access learning and most likely the student and faculty would not be safe in the schooling environment. At that point, the school environment is ripe for the dis-education of a student.

Brendan Depa’s Dis-education

Brendan Depa was attending Matanzas High School when, in February 2023, an awful incident happened involving Brendan and a paraprofessional, or teacher’s aide. It was captured on surveillance video and the footage disseminated around the world. Brendan was charged as an adult with a first-degree felony. He has since pleaded, and is to be sentenced in Flagler County Circuit Court on May 1.









Brendan was born with many disabilities, including level 2 autism and oppositional defiance disorder. With these disabilities, Brendan qualifies for an IEP. For Brendan to access learning and benefit from the learning experience, and for Brendan and faculty to be safe together, Brendan cannot have a first-year teacher who is not fully licensed or trained, who is learning in the moment how to work with students with IEPs and who hasn’t participated in the development of Brendan’s IEP.

Brendan cannot have a teacher’s aide who was employed as a food service worker the previous year and moved into an aide position without the necessary training on how to work with students with IEPs or fully understanding a Behavioral Invention Plan. It did not benefit Brendan if he was without a specialized and skilled behaviorist in the learning environment at all times, especially if his placement was in a traditional, comprehensive high school, as was the case. It was not safe for Brendan or faculty if Brendan’s IEP was inappropriately implemented.

In Brendan’s situation, his IEP was current. It was developed the previous school year. It detailed what learning Brendan needed to access and set out safety parameters for Brendan and faculty. The IEP included a behavioral intervention plan (BIP) which detailed strategies to use and what not to do in certain cases so there would not be any unsafe behavioral episodes. The IEP, which I read, clearly states that the Nintendo Switch game toy Brendan had in his possession, and speaking negatively about Brendan in his presence, were triggers for him. When violated, the result would be an extreme episode.

Due to Brendan’s needs, Brendan’s parents stated at the IEP meeting that a comprehensive traditional high school was not appropriate for him. Still, the school agents decided to place Brendan at Matanzas High School, a traditional comprehensive high school–in the same district, incidentally, where months later Black 4th and 5th graders were singled out in segregated assemblies and demeaned as potential criminals.









In sum, Brendan’s IEP placement and implementation were all wrong on that fateful February 21, 2023. All of this could have been prevented had Matanzas High School ensured Brendan’s IEP actions were appropriate and the focus was on Brendan receiving an education.

What Should Have Occurred

1. Brendan’s placement should have been in a residential non-public school where there would be trained therapists, behaviorists, and teachers who know how to teach and are skilled at teaching students with IEPs.

2. Since Brendan’s placement was Matanzas High School, school officials should have hired a skilled and willing teacher, such as Gene Lopes, a skilled and seasoned one-on-one paraprofessional, and a skilled behaviorist to work with Brendan, in class, throughout the school day.

3. The Matanzas High School faculty should have written and distributed an IEP Implementation Action Plan that included weekly progress monitoring, IEP at-a-glance, and information sessions with all adults who would work with Brendan. With students like Brendan, even the school resource deputies should be briefed and skilled to work with them.

IDEA, the 14th Amendment, and Florida State Constitution Article Section 1 indicate that the state makes education provisions for all children. Since Matanzas High School failed to make the appropriate IEP placement and implementation for Brendan, the February 2023 incident was a consequence.

Here’s the thing: Students with IEPs do not have any power over their own IEP development. Even if they are present at IEP meetings, it’s symbolic. Nor do they have any power over placement or implementation. But they are the ones disproportionately and negatively impacted when it is not done right.









Brendan has been severely dis-educated by not receiving the appropriate IEP placement and implementation and by being criminalized by law enforcement while the Flager County School District and Matanzas High School remain silent on the matter, and his entire IDEA entitlement is largely ignored.

Once the incident occurred, Matanzas High School and the district should have held a Manifestation Determination (MD), informed the school district’s legal team that they need to reach out to the State Attorney’s Office and assert that Brendan is not a criminal. They should have been upfront about the reality: the school district failed to provide Brendan what he needed in the school environment. They should have set up worker’s compensation for the paraprofessional who was injured and explained that if she wanted to return to working in Special Education or at a school site, they would ensure she receives the appropriate training and has the mindset to do this type of work in education.

Any skilled and willed person working in schools must understand and agree to exercise a “duty to care” and that school faculty have more power than students and parents.

Sadly, Brendan has been in jail for over a year now, criminalized, and facing 30 years in prison. Not one school official from the Flagler County School District, not one faculty member from Matanzas High School, not one school attorney, not one teacher, and not one paraprofessional has stepped up to admit that this is a clear dis-education of Brendan and that his IDEA entitlements have been grossly violated.

The video of the incident does not tell that story. It stands on its own, without context, incriminating Brendan and indemnifying everyone else, as if the incident happened out of nowhere. It did not. The incident was horrific on its own, absolutely. But it was also a catastrophic failure on the district’s and the school’s part. It could have been foretold. It could have been prevented, had the IEP been followed, had Matanzas High School and the district done their job. They did not.

Dis-education is real. If this can happen at Matanzas High School to Brendan, it can happen to a young person in your life.

Rhea Settles describes herself as “an educator, a liberator, and civility and human dignity specialist.” A clinical faculty lecturer at California colleges, she is the founder of The Civility Zone and creator of Mindful Civility. Since 2007, Dr. Settles has served as a liaison to ensure students can access learning, parents can advocate for their children, and employees can perform their work in peace. Her purpose work is teaching people how to share spaces, resources, and engage with each other without causing harm or being harmed, particularly in education and workplaces. Dr. Settles has been a teacher, administrator and mediator and has served over 30 years in public schools.