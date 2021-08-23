The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 23, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Bunnell City Commission meets at 6 p.m. in a budget workshop and at 7 p.m. for its regular bi-monthly meeting, both at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard. The Health Department will provide an update on the ongoing Covid crisis. The commission is expected to approve an agreement with county government enabling the Bunnell commission to once again use the meeting chambers at the Government Services Building, now that the city must vacate its leaky City Hall. The commission will also discuss the way it intends to evaluate City Manager Alvin Jackson. Those evaluations are due at the beginning of October. The full agenda is here. In court: It’s trial week for felony court and Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, with trials scheduled for Roy Carlisi, Gerry Greene, Richard Russell and Andre Watkins. The tropics are calm, but the heat index today will range between 102 and 106. Sacco and Vanzetti Memorial Day: Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were executed by electrocution on this day in 1927 in the culmination of one of the great miscarriages of justice in the nation’s history. They’d been falsely accused of a robbery in which a guard was killed, though evidence would later prove they’d been elsewhere. Their ethnicity was catnip to the jury’s prejudices.









Vaccination and testing schedule for Aug. 23-29: The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is moving its Covid-19 testing operations to the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd. in Bunnell. The site will be open weekdays between 8 a.m. and 12 noon to accommodate testing for: Flagler County school district students, faculty and school staff. No appointments are necessary.

The general public (those not employed by or attending local schools) by appointment only . Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0. Several factors influenced the decision for earlier testing hours and the return to Cattleman’s Hall, including afternoon heat, increased demand for testing and adjustments requested by the department’s case investigation and contact tracing team. Note: On Friday, Aug. 27, testing and vaccination will be at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. from 8 a.m. to noon because of a previously scheduled event at the Fairgrounds. As a reminder, the health department does not offer testing for travel verification. Vaccinations will continue to be offered at the main health department location, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell. The Pfizer clinic will be open three afternoons a week — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. for the rest of August, and into September. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. Please note that the health department is awaiting additional guidance for the administration of Pfizer and Moderna booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are currently administering boosters to immuno-compromised individuals. DOH-Flagler will add these vaccinations to its operation at the Flagler County Fairgrounds next month. Details will be shared after plans are finalized. For more information about Covid-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov. For testing and vaccination appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

