The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 10, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: Palm Coast can use a day off from its self-inflicted blares and circuses. Tour de France: Stage 14, from Carcassonne to Quillan, a hilly 184 km through awe-inspiring country, including the Col de Montsegur, as close as a French rock formation comes to Wyoming’s Devils Tower. The tour then goes through Montsegur itself, famous for its Cathar past: the French genocide of the Cathars is one of the grimmest parts of French history–of Catholic history, and Catholic massacres–the Cathars having been an esoteric, if more enlightened, derivation of Christianity, and Catholics being then as for most of their history in thrall to bloodletting. As the Tour’s site describes it: “The Cathar religion crystallized in the 11th century around a desire to return to the Christian sources. Detached from the goods of this world, the Cathars followed the model of the apostles and rejected the Roman Church, its appetite for power and holy war. Their ideas found a resounding echo and by the end of the 12th century had spread to all the Occitan counties. In 1208, the Pope launched a crusade against those heretics who dared to challenge Rome. The south-west was put to fire and blood. The tragedy culminated in Montsegur in 1243. A large crusading army surrounded the fortified village, where 500 heretics stood up to an army of 6,000 men. Despite cold and hunger, deadly battles and betrayals, the besieged held out for almost a year. At the end of their strength, they surrendered in March 1244: 225 Cathars, around their bishops, refused to recant their faith and were burnt alive at the foot of the fortress. In 1321-1330, the last Cathars were exterminated and the greater Occitania region was annexed by the kingdom of France. It was the end of an epic that had lasted three centuries.”









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









