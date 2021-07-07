The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: Tropical-Hurricane-Tropical Storm Elsa will be roiling over Florida from around Cedar Key to the Georgia border today, with limited, localized effects expected in Flagler County until mid to late afternoon. “Limited” could be a double-edged storm: the effects could be limited to rains and winds from Elsa’s outer bands. But the storm could also spawn tornadoes, according to Flagler Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord. Freedom Fest at the county airport drew large crowds on Saturday, an expression of relief as residents and visitors embraced the first big-size special event since the pandemic began its ravages and campaign of cancellation 16 months ago. Flagler Broadcasting’s David Ayres, who produced Freedom Fest with Flagler County’s Roy Sieger, had photographer JT Merriam of Merriammultimedia.com capturing the event with his cameras. Here are a few of his soaring shots:

















The Tour de France: Stage 11 is a 200-km mountainous stretch from Sorgues to Malaucene in the south of France. Euro 2020 resumes today with the second semi-final match, England v. Denmark, 3 p.m. on ESPN. It’s for a spot in the final Italy have won all five of their matches so far at the tournament.

Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









