The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 28, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Get well soon Brian McMillan and family: We learned from our colleague and friend–and the moral center at the Palm Coast Observer–that, as he revealed more publicly Friday on the radio (ergo this Hippia-like intrusion in his Hipaa) he’d come down with covid. He’d revealed in a previous radio show that he was the happy recipient of the J&J shot, that one-shot deal, making him another one of that lengthening list of breakthrough infections. Since Brian is the patriarch in a family of children that accounts for a not inconsiderable portion of Palm Coast’s population, he is not the only one at home enduring what he and his family, including his wife, should have never been enduring–namely, the sickness, selfishness, indifference, amorality and plain idiocy of those around them who willfully chose to pass on the disease. Because it is a willful act at this point: if you are unvaccinated and unmasked, you are increasing your viralness by untold orders of magnitude. You are weaponizing yourself to be a serial spreader and, at worst, a serial killer. No two ways about it. It may well have happened through one of his young children, but who infected his child? Sure, even the vaccinated are spreaders, as are the masked, but it starts somewhere. Theology loves to discourse on the original Maker. Virology knows about the original destroyer. This county is full of them. The chance that you are a vaccinated, vaccined and distanced paragon of public health conscientiousness is slim. The chance that you are one of those obscene advertisements for Trumpian nihilism, like those Saturday corner cretins in Flagler Beach, is very high. Our dear editor’s infection, and that of his family, is on you, wherever you are. As for the rest of us, we sit, ducks-a-la-rage that we are. Bottom line Brian: get well, and let me know what kind of greeting card you get from Janet McDonald. Flagler County school covid update: Speaking of indifferent spreaders, Flagler schools on Thursday reported 43 new positive cases among students and two among staff. On Friday, the number was up to 47 students and four staff (that’s in addition to, not cumulative), again with every single school netting a share of the total among students, including nine at FPC and seven each at Buddy Taylor Middle and Belle Terre Elementary. The Great Barrington Declaration, that graffiti scratched on the walls of the eighth circle of hell, is having a field day in Flagler schools. Tropical activity: Hurricane Ida is now a nasty, brutish and major hurricane, and it’s heading for the Louisiana coast for a Sunday strike, after crossing the far western edge of Cuba. Right behind it and to the east of the Antilles is another storm that’s given an 80 percent chance of turning into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours–and likely sooner. See all Flagler vaccination and covid testing details below, after the announcement about Carla Cline’s project for hospital workers.









Reader Interactions