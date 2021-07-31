The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 31, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: A Dangerous heat advisory is in effect today and through Sunday in Flagler-Palm Coast and likely the rest of the weekend, with the heat index expected to range between 103 and 107 in Palm Coast, higher in other portions of Northeast Florida. See the National Weather Service-Jacksonville’s latest briefing here. “A heat warning means that some people can be seriously affected by heat if precautions are not taken. Studies in Canada, Europe, and the U.S. have indicated that mortality begins to increase exponentially as the heat increases or stays above a heat index of 104°F,” NWS says. A Celebration of Life for Paul Harrington, the two-time candidate for Flagler Beach City Commission who died on April 14, is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at 210 South Central Avenue in Flagler Beach. (Family members have a gathering at 11:30 a.m.) “We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed,” writes Maria Serrano, who organized the celebration.









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the unprecedented volume of positive Covid-19 cases in our community, the Flagler County Health Department has modified its testing and vaccination schedules for the first and second weeks of August. All testing and vaccination will take place Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 4:00 to 6:30PM at the Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Snyder also shared that the department is prioritizing testing for individuals with COVID symptoms and that testing is by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0, weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. Since the health department has stopped offering COVID testing for travel, residents requiring this verification will need to coordinate with a Flagler County pharmacy.

The department is prioritizing testing for individuals with Covid symptoms and that testing is by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0, weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. Since the health department has stopped offering Covid testing for travel, residents requiring this verification will need to coordinate with a Flagler County pharmacy.

The health department will transition to offer testing and vaccinations five afternoons a week starting Monday, August 9, with the potential to add a second location (120 Airport Road, 2nd floor) in the coming weeks. No appointments are necessary for vaccinations. The health department currently offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for adults and children over age 12.

Snyder added, “On July 28, the CDC updated its guidance that even vaccinated people in high risk communities like Flagler County should wear masks indoors. The Delta Variant is highly contagious, which helps to explain why we had 665 positive cases this week compared with 400 a week ago. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance whenever possible. If you need to get tested and don’t have symptoms, reach out to any pharmacy in the area. This is our shot, Flagler. Stay safe.” For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://flhealthcovid19.gov/.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

July 2021 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm Celebration of Life of Paul Harrington 210 South Central Avenue in Flagler Beach No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.