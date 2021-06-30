The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The school board holds a legally required special meeting at 9 a.m. to close out its financial books on the Year of Covid 2020-21. No surprises expected. The African American Cultural Society hosts a Luau featuring Rob’s Jazz Express Band, starting at 4 p.m. And the Democrats hold their weekly Blue 22 Forum also at AACS, but at 12:30. Bring your own brown-bag lunch. Rocket Man’s Farewell: Ex-Flagler County Administrator Jerry cameron’s farewell tour risks taking longer than Elton John’s. After his beatification at a county commission meeting earlier this month and his beatification last week, followed by a hagiographical PR release he was given another farewell Monday, with gifts and a lot of back-patting, some of which he secured in his last meeting by giving county staff a paid day off Friday, in addition to their paid day off next Monday, just because. Cameron’s fiscal acumen was never his forte. Here are a few shots from Monday:



The Tour de France‘s 5th stage today is all about individual time trials between Change and Laval Espace Mayenne. Euro 2020: The teams take a couple of days off before two quarterfinal matches Friday.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is offering three COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week, as well as a $10 food coupon to thank clients for getting vaccinated. Clinics this week:

Saturday, July 3 – J&J and Pfizer, 10AM to 6PM — Freedom Fest, Flagler Executive Airport. Look for the Health Department tent near the entrance

Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday: 9-11 a.m. – Inert

Thursday: 10 a.m.-Noon – Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.









