The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Flagler County School Board member Colleen Conklin and Dr. Paul Mucciolo co-host “Uncomfortable Conversations: Covid-19 Protocols, Best Practices and Flagler Statistics,” a Facebook Live online forum at 7 p.m. Conklin and Mucciolo, a physician at AdventHealth, just last year were opponents on the campaign trail. “Dr. Paul Mucciolo and I have set aside our differences from the campaign trail to come together to share information with our community about Covid-19 and how best to keep each other safe,” Conklin writes. “Unfortunately, the topic has polarized our nation and local community. In coming together, we hope to lead by example that this should not be political but about public health. ” Panelists include David Bossardet, Flagler County schools’ safety specialist, Stephanie Ear, the Flagler Health Department’s School Coordinator, Bob Snyder, administrator of the Flagler County Health Department, and Dr. Anthony Tucker, a parent and Ear, Nose and Throat physician who captured the community’s attention as he survived a critical bout with covid. Click here for the event. The Flagler Beach City Commission holds a workshop on the proposed purchase of a $546,000 fire truck at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Bunnell library closure: The Flagler County Bunnell Branch Library is closed through September 6, and will reopen on September 7 at its new location in the Marvin’s Garden Plaza, 4601 E. Moody Boulevard, Suite F1. Smoke Testing in areas of the B-Section: This smoke testing will be done today through Friday, September 3. This test, which involves forcing smoke into the sanitary sewer lines, will check for leaks, breaks and defects in the system. The smoke is odorless, creates no fire hazard and will not enter your home or business unless you have defective plumbing or dried-up sink traps or floor drains. The smoke test should only affect your home for approximately 15 minutes. Homes affected by smoke testing will find a door tag hanging on the front door. For details on what all this entails, go here. US Open and Reilly Opelka: Palm Coast’s Reilly Opelka, now the second-highest ranked American player on the men’s tour (behind John Isner), and coming off a fabulous run at the National Bank Open in Toronto earlier this month, where he lost in the final, begins his US Open campaign, seeded 22nd. He plays at 11 a.m. against #74 Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea. ESPN is carrying the tournament, but not necessarily that match. See all Flagler vaccination and covid testing details below, after the announcement about Carla Cline’s project for hospital workers.









Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information for Today Through Labor Day:

Testing has resumed at the Flagler County Fairgrounds (150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell) weekdays from 8AM to 12 noon and weekends from 9AM to 11AM.

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who need testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

All individuals and families should consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

Plan ahead and expect long lines. Bring snacks and drinks in the car, as well as books or toys to keep kids entertained while waiting for your turn.

Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

DOH employees and volunteers have been working extended hours to keep pace with the exponential demand for testing and the record-breaking number of positive COVID cases we are experiencing. We are expanding our team to help with testing, contact tracing and case investigation, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time.

Since it may take some time for case investigators and contact tracers to reach you when/if you or your child tests positive for COVID-19, you should take initiative to protect your loved ones. You or your child will need to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Talk with close contacts like family members on your own to ask them to get tested and watch for symptoms.

If you are identified as a close contact to a person who tests positive, there is a possibility the health department may not connect with you if resources are not available. If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms, you should get tested three to five days after exposure.



The weekday testing schedule through September 6 follows:

Tuesday, August 31 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Wednesday, September 1 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Thursday, September 2 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Friday, September 3 8AM to 12 noon Flagler County Fairgrounds

Saturday, September 4 9AM to 11AM Flagler County Fairgrounds

Sunday, September 5 9AM to 11AM Flagler County Fairgrounds

Monday, September 6 CLOSED for Labor Day Holiday

As a reminder, the health department does not offer testing for travel verification.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd three afternoons a week — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:00PM well into September. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome.

The health department is awaiting additional guidance for the administration of booster doses and expects to add vaccinations to its operation at the Flagler County Fairgrounds next month. Details will be shared when plans are finalized. Currently, CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart offer boosters to immuno-compromised individuals.

For more information about Covid-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov. For testing and vaccine appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.

