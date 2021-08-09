The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 9, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Contrary to the teaser above, it isn’t back to school day yet: that’s tomorrow. The Flagler County Commission holds a budget workshop at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, including a discussion of the sheriff’s budget. The sheriff is requesting 15 additional deputies from the county, and 10 from Palm Coast. The commission is also expected to get closer to the property tax rate it’ll set for next year, though a final decision won;t happen until September. The full background materials for the meeting are here. The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 this evening, the first full meeting with its two newly appointed commissioners at the table–Robert Barnes and Tina-Marie Schultz. The commission will be asked to settle a $3,000 claim from a private property owner whose fence was damaged when a dead tree in the city’s right of way fell and damaged it. The Church of God Elected is also seeking two zoning changes on 20 acres. In court: Jamale Nejame, the former Flagler Beach City Commission candidate facing felony a charge of shooting at his neighbors’ house while it was occupied, is asking Circuit Judge Terence Perkins to modify the terms of his bond, which currently forbid him from returning to his Palm Coast house. “The Court’s instruction effectively leaves Mr. Nejame homeless and unemployable” as a security guard, the motion states. The court also ordered Nejame to surrender his weapons. Several bond hearings, pleas and sentencings are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. A status hearing is also scheduled at 1:30 p.m. in the case of Erin Vickers, sentenced to life in prison in 2017. Vickers is seeking a new trial or a reduction in her sentence.









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the unprecedented volume of positive Covid-19 cases in our community, the Flagler County Health Department has modified its testing and vaccination schedules for the first and second weeks of August. All testing and vaccination will take place Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 4:00 to 6:30PM at the Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Snyder also shared that the department is prioritizing testing for individuals with COVID symptoms and that testing is by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0, weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. Since the health department has stopped offering COVID testing for travel, residents requiring this verification will need to coordinate with a Flagler County pharmacy.

The health department will transition to offer testing and vaccinations five afternoons a week starting Monday, August 9, with the potential to add a second location (120 Airport Road, 2nd floor) in the coming weeks. No appointments are necessary for vaccinations. The health department currently offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for adults and children over age 12.

Snyder added, “On July 28, the CDC updated its guidance that even vaccinated people in high risk communities like Flagler County should wear masks indoors. The Delta Variant is highly contagious, which helps to explain why we had 665 positive cases this week compared with 400 a week ago. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance whenever possible. If you need to get tested and don’t have symptoms, reach out to any pharmacy in the area. This is our shot, Flagler. Stay safe.” For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://flhealthcovid19.gov/.









