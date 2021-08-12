The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 12, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler Beach City Commission was scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall this evening, but that meeting has been postponed to next Thursday, because the Florida League of Cities is holding its annual conference today through Saturday in Orlando (at the Orlando World Center Mariott), and two commissioners and the city manager are attending. Unfortunately for conference participants, the hotel’s outdoor pool is out of commission. But unlike Palm Coast’s, the Mariott’s splash pad is fully operational. Here’s the conference’s full program. School covid report: On Wednesday evening the district reported 18 new infections among students and six among staff, for a total of 29 students and 14 staff since school resumed on Monday. Wednesday’s reports included four students at Wadsworth Elementary and four at Imagine School at Town Center, and three staffers at Flagler Palm Coast High School. See the full report here. Tropical Storm Fred is slowly making its way along the Cuban coast today and Friday, shearing it enough that its trajectory is also weakening it, but it remains on course to curve around the Florida Peninsula and make its way up the Panhandle by mid-afternoon Monday. Its current trajectory has Flagler County at the very edge of the cone of probability. Vaccinations and Covid testing: In anticipation of higher demand as the school year begins, the health department offers two testing locations: 120 Airport Road, 2nd floor and 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell. Both locations are open weekdays from 4:30 to 6:30PM. People with Covid-19 symptoms should use the drive-through operation at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd and need to schedule an appointment by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0. Appointments are not necessary for vaccinations, which are offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.









