The Weekend Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 2, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: Leon Wiley, whom a jury on April 29 found guilty of raping his under-age step-daughter, is sentenced by Flagler County Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The hearing is expected to be more than a formality, with some people testifying–some on behalf of Wiley. The prosecution is expected to call for a maximum sentence of 30 years or more, bringing out quite a bit more evidence than was allowed at trial, such as Wiley’s impregnation of his step-daughter, who was contemporaneously having sexual relations with Wiley’s son (who attempted to declare himself the father to spare his own father criminal prosecution). Wiley is also facing two child-rape charges in Volusia County, where, in testimony at the Flagler trial, he admitted to engaging in sexual relations with his step-daughter. It is possible he will plead to those charges and be sentenced concurrently to both the Flagler conviction and the Volusia charges. See an earlier article here. The Tour de France‘s 7th stage today is a 250-km romp through the heart of France, the longest of the Tour, from Vierzon–the city alluded to in one of Jacques Brel’s great songs, “Vesoul“–to Le Creusot, famous for its foundries. Le Creuso’s motto could have been smelted in Pittsburgh: “Fac ferrum fer spem,” Working iron brings hope. The stage will test the cyclists’ climbing mettle for the first time, with several summits, is a sprinter’s favorite. Starting at 7:45 a.m. on Peacock. Euro 2020: TBack in action today with two quarterfinal matches: Switzerland v. Spain and Belgium v. Italy.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is offering three COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week, as well as a $10 food coupon to thank clients for getting vaccinated. Clinics this week:

Saturday, July 3 – J&J and Pfizer, 10AM to 6PM — Freedom Fest, Flagler Executive Airport. Look for the Health Department tent near the entrance

Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









