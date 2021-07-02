Eyes Turn to Eyeless Hurricane Elsa and Its Very Uncertain Tracks

Category 1 Hurricane Elsa was a crossing the Lower Antilles this morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, its potential track embracing the entirety of the Florida Peninsula by early to the middle of next week, but as a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast indicates.

Both Hurricanes Matthew and Irma were experienced as tropical storm when their winds reached Flagler County in 2016 and 2017. But the center cautions that the storm is highly unpredictable at this point, both in intensity and trajectory. The latest consensus of the Global Forecast System models (known as GFS) has the storm curving west and north over the peninsula, passing west of Flagler as it hooks back toward Duvall.









The important caveat: “The average NHC track errors are 175 miles and 200 miles at days 4 and 5, respectively,” the Hurricane Center cautions. “Given the larger-than-normal uncertainty and because hazards will extend well away from the center of the storm, users are urged to not focus on the exact forecast points.”

Locally, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville says it’s too early to determine the extent of local impacts, though it does see some impact possibly as early as Monday, more likely by Tuesday. That could take the form of heavy rainfall potential as early as today and Saturday from a slow-moving front, and continuing heavy rain potential subsequently.

“It will not take strong wind gusts to cause some tree damage due to saturated grounds,” Jacksonville forecasters caution. They advise using the Independence Day weekend to stock up on emergency supplies and carry out storm preparation at home.

At 11 this morning a hurricane warning had been issued for portions of Haiti and tropical storm warnings issued for Barbados, Jamaica and surrounding regions. The storm was moving west northwest at 29 mph, a speed Elsa is expected to maintain for about 48 hours before slowing down. “By Sunday,” the National Hurricane Center projects, “Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, and move near portions of central and western Cuba Sunday night and early Monday.”

The storm has attempted to form an eye, but had yet to form a defined one. While the GFS forecast has the storm moving over the Florida Peninsula, other forecasts have it swinging west toward Mexico.