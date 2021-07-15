Palm Coast Art District Chalks Up New Festival During Food Truck Tuesday

During Food Truck Tuesday on July 20, Palm Coast’s Parks and Recreation Department will also host a Chalk Art Festival. The event takes place at Central Park in Town Center from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is open to all ages.

Jared Dawson, City of Palm Coast’s Recreation Specialist of Events, has been eager to host a Chalk Art Festival for some time now. The first Chalk Art Festival was slated for 2020, but then COVID-19 interrupted those plans. Instead Jared planned a small-scale, socially-distanced outdoor event in the Community Center parking lot. Artists were assigned distanced parking spaces to decorate and it generated positive feedback, even at the smaller scale.









This year’s Chalk Art Festival will be held during an extended Food Truck Tuesday as part of July’s Parks & Recreation Month celebration. Participants are encouraged to pre-register at parksandrec.fun/events and there is a $15 registration fee. The fee includes a 2 foot by 4 foot chalkboard canvas and a box of 24-count Crayola chalk. Participants are more than welcome to bring additional mediums like spray chalk, pastels, etc.

All ages and skill levels are invited to participate. Current participants registered range from ages 9 to 62. First, second, and third place will receive a prize and the winning masterpieces will be displayed in City buildings like City Hall and the Community Center.

“This should be a really great event that will help make art fun and accessible to everyone,” said Jared Dawson. “Since it is taking place during Food Truck Tuesday, it is a great opportunity to enjoy some great food while seeing artists at work.”

This Chalk Art Festival is the perfect example of the type of programming residents can find in the Palm Coast Arts District. A Palm Coast City Council priority, the Arts District is located in the Innovation District in Town Center and is a space for social gatherings and artistic expression. Parks & Recreation works with a variety of community partners to bring arts to the community, including the African-American Cultural Society, Inc., Afro-American Caribbean Heritage Organization, Choral Arts Society City Repertory Theatre, Community Chorus of Palm Coast, Flagler Auditorium, Flagler Performing Arts Academy, the Garden Club at Palm Coast, Inc., Gargiulo Art Foundation, Inc., Palm Coast Arts Foundation, and Palm Coast United Methodist Church.

Palm Coast’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts a Food Truck Tuesday on the third Tuesday of each month starting in March and ending in October. The event takes place at Central Park in Town Center from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and includes a variety of food trucks. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.