15-Year-Old Palm Coast Boy Critical After Electric Bike Collision with Pick-Up on Laramie and Lakeview

A 15-year-old Palm Coast adolescent was in critical condition Wednesday evening after a pick-up truck collided with the electric bike the 15 year old was riding as he crossed the intersection at Lakeview Boulevard and Laramie Drive in north Palm Coast.

The crash was reported to 911 at 4:49 p.m. According to 911 dispatch notes and the Florida Highway Patrol, the adolescent was riding west on Laramie Drive, which ends at Lakeview. He “failed to stop at the posted stop sign,” FHP reports.









A 38-year-old Palm Coast man was at the wheel of a pick-up truck, driving north on Lakeview, with a 33-year-old passenger. The pick-up was pulling a trailer. As the bike rider was crossing the intersection, the driver attempted an evasive action, but the bike rider struck the right side of the pick-up, was ejected, then struck the trailer, resulting in severe injuries to the head.

Authorities were almost immediately at the scene as were numerous bystanders. Flagler County FireFlight, the emergency helicopter, was summoned. The victim was beathing but was not responsive as paramedics worked on him. He was given a Glasgow Classification Scale of 3–the lowest and most critical reading on the 15-point scale also known as the Glasgow Coma Scale (15 is normal, 3 is unresponsive.)

The occupants of the pick-up truck were not injured. Authorities were able to identify the parents of the child soon after the crash. FireFlight took the victim at 5:22 p.m. and flew to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, a 25-minute flight.

Lakeview Boulevard was shut down in both directions in the area of the crash starting shortly before 5 p.m. The road fully re-opened at 7 p.m.

Other than FHP, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue all responded to the scene.