When Is Punishment Enough for a Predator? A Child Rapist Makes His Case to End Probation, and Loses.

Twenty-three years ago, when Lawrence William Morton was 45 and living on Avalon Avenue in Flagler Beach, he was arrested on several counts of molestation and a count of child rape, later reduced to attempted rape in a plea.

He was in the habit of sidling up to the victims under his roof as they slept. He would then molest them, at times hurting them. Six victims in all–at least six, anyway: those were the victims the child protection team interviewed. One was younger than 12, others a little older. There could have been others.









Avoiding what would have been a life sentence, he pleaded to six counts. He got a 20-year prison sentence, served 15, and was released in 2018 to begin serving 10 years on sex-offender probation. He has been living at 1505 Old Kings Road in Daytona Beach since, a designated predator for life and under electronic surveillance. He was granted permission to have strictly supervised contact with his grandchildren in accordance with a safety plan.

On Monday, he was back before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, pleading for an early end to his probation. The question was: at what point can what his defense attorney call a “model probationer” consider his debt paid, so he can resume a relatively normal life. The question–and the case–was more broadly illustrative of recurring requests by sex offenders and predators, and dilemmas faced by the court and prosecutors: when is punishment enough, in light of a probationer’s seemingly clean behavior–especially when Florida law explicitly provides for an early end of termination at the halfway point, when all conditions have been followed. It does not make a distinction between sex-crime offenders and other offenders.

Morton has not violated probation in five years. He’s completed all its requirements. That point, his attorney, Richard Zaleski argued, is now, otherwise there’d be no hope for considering a person rehabilitated. “The charges are what the charges are,” Zaleski said. “He did serve his time, he has not had any issue while on probation. He’s completed all special conditions. Will some of the restrictions fall by the wayside? yes, without a doubt.” But he should be free of probation, Zaleski argued.









The prosecutor and the judge disagreed.

As a predator on probation, prohibitions on certain freedoms apply–no contact with children, no living within 1,000 feet of where children congregate (parks, schools, churches, day cares), no work or volunteering in numerous job settings that involve children. He has to keep a driving log, respect a curfew and travel restrictions, and wear a GPS monitoring device. Off probation, those restrictions would be removed.

So would the restriction on contact with children. “If he’s no longer on sex-offender probation, there’s nothing in the sex-predator statute that requires him to stay away from minors,” Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark said. A probation officer contradicted her during the hearing. The officer was wrong, prompting an impatient response from Clark: “Are you not very familiar with the statute, sir, for registration as a sex predator?”

“I’m familiar the statue for registration, yes,” the probation officer said.

“So you would agree that a sex predator has to notify law enforcement and the DMV of their address, and if they move their address, but nothing in that statute prohibits them from having contact with minors,” Clark said.

“Nothing in the registration statute, no,” the officer conceded. So if Morton were off probation, nothing would prevent him from being around children, unsupervised, again.









“There’s nothing on the books that would prevent him from going to parks or daycares or anything like that either, just because he’s a predator, contrary to what the probation officer may have thought,” Clark said. “That’s incorrect.”

The court file was lacking: much of it had been transferred to Volusia County. The judge had nothing in the file before 2008. He did not know what the allegations were, what the conditions of sex offender probation were. “There’s no way I can find any of that. It’s not in the court file,” Perkins said. “The reason I’m pointing that out to you is, Mr. Zaleski,” the judge told Morton’s defense attorney, “you have the burden of proof in this case.” He anticipated Clark’s argument: “This is a concerning case for which your client received 20 years, followed by probation. And for the reasons that are outlined in that investigation and the report from that, that I should deny the motion because there’s concern in that regard, even though he’s a model probationer by all accounts at this point in time.”

The judge conceded that he was limited to some degree by the lacking court file: he could not determine if the present conditions on Morton apply as standard conditions of his probation, or if some of them were tailored specifically to the offenses he committed. The defense had no answer for that. The prosecution wasn’t going to help the defense in that regard, even though it appeared, from what was available in the court file, that the conditions were not so tailored.

“I bring the motion in good faith. I think he qualifies for the court to grant this without issue. There’d be nothing illegal about the court to grant this. So if you’ve got concerns, and feel that he’s a danger to the community and he should still be held under the most strict restrictions given the nature of the offenses, then that’s the court’s ruling. But I don’t think that there’s anything more that I could bring to the table other than to say, 20 years prison, five and a half years on probation, he’s done everything he’s supposed to.” The court has allowed him access to his grandchildren. There’s been no complaints from the children. His GPS monitor has been a financial burden, Zaleski said, conceding that financial hardships fall low on the list of reasons for relief.









“This is a community safety issues. It’s pretty simple in that regard,” the judge said. “Your argument is that he’s a model probationer and that all of these additional conditions that would drop off if I were to terminate his probation successfully at this point, are not necessary for public safety.”

That was exactly the defense’s argument. And it happens all the time, Zaleski said.

“These motions granted in some way, shape or form for some defendants that are accused of offenses such as these, it’s not unheard of,” Zaleski said.

“Agreed. I’ve done it before,” Perkins said.

“So having done decades in prison without issues in prison, having been the model probationer since then, having gone through all the additional steps to get him the good graces back with his family and been doing everything right, everything right, given the passage of time and the rest, that’s the pitch,” Zaleski said. “What happened back then is not to be refuted. It’s not. It’s just something that in the way of–not water under the bridge, but 25 years plus has passed and so much work has been done and put in by him to make sure that he is not a risk. Really what’s the difference in four years versus four years? (Zaleski was making reference to the four years remaining on Morton’s probation term, which ends on Aug. 21, 2028.)

“I mean, the benefit of the bargain is the benefit of the bargain,” Zaleski continued. “Some incentive for probation is to do right, and to come in and say: look, and not be rewarded for their good behavior, but be recognized for it and be considered for the motion that he’s a good applicant here, and this is not a frivolous motion.”









Clark argued, as expected, that Morton “is a danger to the community. I know that you apparently don’t have access to what this case stems from,” she told the judge, “but I will tell you that these three cases are three different victims. There were minor victims that he engaged in sex acts with.” (The prison cases included all six charges. The probation cases revolve around three of the six victims.) “Yes, he may have been doing well as a probationer, but the minute this is gone, there’s nothing to let the random person at the park with their five year old know what he’s done before. Now he’s had family members that have come forward and said, Please let him have contact with my child. But they know what he’s done. The woman at the park with her five year old has no idea what he’s done. So if he goes to the park and be friends with that little girl or that little boy, there’s nothing for that mom to know what he’s done in the past, and that’s dangerous, judge.”

Perkins denied the motion to end probation early, but opened a door to the defense, essentially inviting Zaleski to present a more complete record next time. “I can’t see the file. I can’t see the allegations. I don’t know how I can I can satisfy myself that those aren’t real concerns,” the judge said. “It’s not that we’re just recognizing his current performance. We’re eliminating future checks and balances on his performance. So it’s one step more, and in order to go there I need to be convinced that there is no danger moving forward. And I don’t know how I do that without knowing the nature of the crime, without the details and specifics. And I don’t have that.”

But Zaleski did not refute any of the facts stated, so the record won’t change his argument.

Morton made bis plea, too, but by then the judge had ruled. “You’re absolutely right. Being a model probationary, that’s a given. If you don’t, you get violated,” Morton told the judge. “I’m not going to downplay my bad behavior, bad choices. I’ve been through all of that counseling and stuff, and it really just comes down to–but I will say: 20 years in a men’s maximum security prison is no picnic for anybody. Unless you’ve been there, you have no clue about what goes on.”