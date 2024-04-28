Why Do Your Groceries Cost So Much? Price-Gouging, Not Inflation.

By Sulma Arias
In 2004, I was a single mom raising three daughters on my own. I worked three jobs, including an overnight shift as a translator at our local hospital, to make ends meet. Every time I stood in line at the supermarket, I worried about what I would have to put back on the shelf to stay within our weekly $100 food budget.
My daughters are all grown now. But whenever I’m buying groceries, I still get that horrible feeling in the pit of my stomach as I remember not knowing if we would have enough to eat, and how much — or how little — I could provide for my family with $100.
Prices for all of us have gone way up since Covid, and $100 now buys about $65 worth of groceries compared to five years ago. This puts a huge bite on working families, because we spend most of our income every month — as much as 90 percent — on food and other necessities. So when prices rise, we hurt the most.
Big corporations tell us that policies and supply chains are to blame for rising costs, but there’s a big part of the story they don’t want you to know: These giant corporations are themselves largely responsible for higher prices.
According to a new report by the Federal Trade Commission, the largest grocery retailers — which include Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon, which owns Whole Foods — used the pandemic as an excuse to raise prices across the board. The same is true for big agribusinesses like Tyson Foods and DuPont, which sell the lion’s share of meat products and seeds.
These giant companies wrote themselves a blank check during Covid, which they now expect us to pay for.
What all of these corporations have in common is they always want to get bigger. Why? Because when consumers have fewer choices, corporations can force us to pay higher prices. This is especially true with food, which none of us can live without. And according to the FTC, a big reason for these higher prices is corporate greed.
Time and again, big companies tell us that if they could only get bigger, they would pass savings on to consumers. This is almost never true. Instead, they give money back to their investors and reward executives — like Walmart’s Doug McMillon, who takes home over $25 million a year, and Kroger’s Rodney McMullen, who makes more than $19 million. That’s 671 times more than the amount an average Kroger’s worker makes.
Corporate consolidation can have deadly consequences. In health care, which my organization tracks closely, we see that the domination of private insurance by a handful of companies — Aetna, United Healthcare, and Cigna — leads to bigger bills, worse health outcomes, and lost lives.
The profits of retailers and agribusinesses have now risen to record levels, as much as five times the rate of inflation. How do companies like Tyson Foods, Kroger, and Walmart boost profits? The way they always do: by raising prices, while 65 percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck.
No American should ever have to work three or more jobs just to survive: not in 2004, 2024, or 2044. We want a world in which every one of us has what we need not only to live, but also to dream. Identifying who is behind the rising cost of everyday essentials is a necessary first step.
Sulma Arias is executive director of People’s Action, the nation’s largest network of grassroots power-building groups, with more than a million members in 30 states.
Charlie Blizard says
Ridiculous foundation for “blame the rich”, govt spending is the reason for inflation. Not some evil rich greedy corporate cabal
Repub says
Sure, keep drinking the democrat kool aid
PAUL FEELEY says
This is an opinion piece only and illustrates the gross ignorance of the author.
A point to consider… What single commodity’s price change affects every commodity in the grocery supply chain?
Energy….!!! What did the current administration do after taking office…? They raised the cost of energy.
Boom….!!!!
Joe D says
Ever since 2022, everyone wanted to BLAME President Biden and the Democratic Administration for the food price elevation, so it’s GOOD that the facts prove otherwise!
All people had to do to prove it for themselves, was to look at the food producers and food retailers profit reports!
If elevated prices were REALLY due to supply chain issues and transportation issues, then the Profit levels would be lower or the same as pre-pandemic levels…
Well, not only are profits NOT suffering now, the elevated prices are now proven to be PRICE GOUGING by the companies. Corporate food producers and retail food sellers have returned RECORD profits ( especially the EGG producers who had the highest profit margins EVER).
The FOOD industry thought consumers were SO USED to paying ever rising prices on the shelf, that consumers would simply CONTINUE to pay higher prices through price gouging and shrinkflation ( smaller packages, but they charged the same price), without any complaints.
Hopefully voters will REMEMBER the FACTS about the situation and not the political hype being pushed by CONSERVATIVE Media! We’ll see…
JimboXYZ says
And in a pandemic, this should’ve been like the hurricanes for gouging that the State of FL has protections. Since the pandemic was national & global, that falls on the Biden-Harris administration to put in place gouging safeguards for consumers. The FTC took 3+ years to issue this report March 2024 ? Yep, I get it, it takes time to gather the data & then draft & finalize a report. But 3+ years, the data is readily available, 1 year is too long to actually respond. They knew from the CPI that this was going on monthly. Biden didn’t even acknowledge it, And so here we are in 2024 an this boom in GDP growth is nothing more than selling around the same volume of items at higher (double pricing to consumers. That $ 15/hour minimum wage isn’t a reality yet in a lot of States. And even if it were more, labor still has to work an hour at a time for a paycheck by paycheck recovery from the 8+ months of 2020 when States were either shut down or like DeSantis was doing here in FL, trying o tread water & stay open. The individuals savings were raided by the Fauci shutdown. Trumps biggest mistake was letting Fauci have a platform & a voice on Covid. He’s always been a DC Swamp Pet of a legacy. Anyone still think Biden needs 4 more years. He can’t even negotiate a cease fire beyond enough time for relief aid to enter & exit the war zone. Anyone think Biden is ending a war ? Even the pullout in Afghanistan was a messy one. Ukraine war, same thing, Biden keeps funding that for billions. Yet somehow additional funds for the border crisis is excluded from the funding ? And consequently, inflation/gouging whatever the spin is on all of this gets ignored for 2024.
End of the day the Dow/Wall Street is in fine shape. Main Street is a mess. The wealthier got wealthier, the Middle Class & Poorest are paying for Covid pandemic. Even DEI&B has to feel like they were lied to by the Delaware Head Liar in Charge (HLIC).
Deborah Coffey says
Thank you for this article. Just a few hours ago, our family decided not to shop at Publix anymore. We all agreed that Publix is price gouging for no good reason, as in corporate greed. Guess we weren’t far off the mark.
Samuel L. Bronkowitz says
Semantics.