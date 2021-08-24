8 Days After Revealing Daughter’s Infection, Commissioner Joe Mullins Says He Has Covid–Again

Just over a week ago Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins revealed that his 15-year-old daughter had covid, as have at least 326 students so far in the Flagler County school district (as of today).









“I have a child that’s battling it right now, and it’s scary as can be,” Mullins said moments after the health department chief’s latest outline to the commission of the ongoing covid surge that’s overwhelmed hospitals and claimed more than a life a day in Flagler for over three weeks.

Today, Mullins revealed that he is a so-called breakthrough infection–getting infected with covid despite having getting his two vaccine shots in March and April. Others on the county commission have tested positive, but have chosen to keep their infection to themselves. More recently, two Palm Coast city commissioners and a Bunnell city commissioners have tested positive, one of them (Palm Coast’s Victor Barbosa) ending up hospitalized and another (Bunnell’s John Rogers) nearly so. Both have recovered. Palm Coast Councilman Ed Danko today participated in a pair of council meetings by zoom, as he was still quarantining.

Mullins said it’s his second time getting the disease, after getting it in January, when he did not have terribly adverse reactions from the disease other than head congestion.

“As many of you guys know, my daughter, the end of July, came down with Covid,” he said, “I’ve been away from her, I’ve been quarantined, she’s been quarantined like she’s supposed to be with her stepmom and her brother who were with her at the time she got covid. She is fine, she is fully recovered.” Mullins himself, speaking in a video clip to AskFlagler, which first reported Mullins’s infection this afternoon, said he had head congestion Friday and decided to get tested. “Sure enough, I tested positive for covid.”

Mullins was at a packed Flagler County school board meeting a week ago (a day after a county commission meeting), unmasked. He’d gone to the school board meeting to support parents opposing masking rules in Flagler schools, and in support of a family who was objecting to their middle school son being isolated–pending his mother picking him up–in a quarantine room after having been determined to have been potentially exposed to covid. Most of those at the meeting were unmasked. (The board voted down masking measures in a series of 3-2 votes).









In the video, Mullins spoke in a parking lot, next to his car, speaking of a location in Ormond Beach that provides monoclonal antibody treatment. In an indication of his energy level, he said he had a flat tire driving earlier–and changed the tire. “It’s been three days now, I feel fine and I feel energetic. I am isolating, I cancelled all my events in front of me, all my appearances, all the meetings I have,” he said. He said the vaccine may not prevent infection but it is helping him not get more serious symptoms, describing it as “a strong version of the flu.” He said the vaccine “is safe,” and encouraged people to consult their physician.

There was no better indication of his continued relative good health than his return to form, moments into the video clip: “Quit listening to the media. The media are idiots. We’ve determined that,” he said, before emailing his statement to one of Flagler County’s media outlets.

Less than a day earlier he was in full form, calling school board members intent on instituting protective measures against covid “thugs.” He was apparently referring to the Flagler school district’s quarantine procedure when a child is either known or suspected of having been exposed to the virus. “Very concerning that our kids are being targeted now,” he wrote on Facebook Monday afternoon. “These school board members aren’t here to give us medical directions. They aren’t trained and wasn’t asked [sic.]. It’s time to stand and call for immediate removal of these unhinged thugs.”