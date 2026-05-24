The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, May 24, 2026

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Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

“Once on This Island,” a musical, at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Book tickets here. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Once on This Island is a vibrant Caribbean-inspired musical that tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of her divided island. Guided by watchful island gods, her journey explores love, class, sacrifice, and destiny. Blending folklore, rhythmic music, and heartfelt storytelling, the show celebrates resilience, community, and the transformative power of hope.

Notably: The caption of the photograph reads, “The President of the Republic, Joseph Aoun, receives the commander of the army, Rodolphe Haykal, in Baabda, on March 3.” Baabda is a small town right above Beirut, the location of the presidential compound. The image appears in L’Orient-Le Jour, Lebanon’s French daily. My eyes were caught by the object in the middle of the president’s desk, with the Lebanese flags. I couldn’t make out what it was. I blew up the picture. It’s an ashtray: they’re still smoking with abandon in Lebanon. It’s not just an ashtray. The little object to the side is a lighter. Is that a vaping stick in the ashtray? Incidentally, you are looking at a pretty brutal man –I mean Aoun, the president, whose long career in bloodletting had its coming out with the 1976 planning and execution of the massacre of Tel el Zaatar, the Palestinian refugee camp in what was then East Beirut, back when Aoun was part of the Phalangists, the Christian militia. On the other hand, he supposedly organized the protection of the Palestinians at the Bourj el Brajneh refugee camp so they wouldn’t be massacred the way the same Phalangists, with Israeli aide, massacred the civilians of the Sabra and Shatila camps in 1982. He is also credited for waging the war against Syria near the end of the civil war, then launching the war against the more bloodthirsty Christian chief, Samir Geagea, a civil war within the civil war that ravaged Lebanon’s Christian sectors. And now he reigns on the artifice known as Lebanon: he does not seem to have the stomach to take on Israel, and can only sit helpless by his ashtray as Hezbollah turns the entirety of south Lebanon into a suicide bomb of its own making.

Now this:





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