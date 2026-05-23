The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, May 23, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

West of the Tracks: A Story of the Past Before Palm Coast: A Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture by Palm Coast City Historian Preston Zepp, 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. As conversations continue throughout our community about the future of Old Brick Road and preservation efforts west of the tracks, we believe it’s more important than ever to understand the history that shaped this area — and why it matters. Join us for “West of the Tracks: A Story of the Past… and the Future” presented by City Historian Preston Zepp. This engaging presentation will explore the rich history of the land west of the railroad tracks, from the historic Old Brick Road to Neoga Sawmill and beyond, while encouraging thoughtful discussion about preservation, growth, and the future of our cultural resources. Whether you’re passionate about local preservation or simply want to learn more about our area, this is a presentation you won’t want to miss.

Fire Station 26 Grand Opening and Hose Uncoupling Ceremony, 11:30 a.m. at 72 Airport Commerce Way, Palm Coast. Join the City of Palm Coast and the Palm Coast Fire Department as they celebrate the Grand Opening of Fire Station 26 with a special Hose Uncoupling Ceremony. This new station represents the City’s continued commitment to public safety, emergency response, and serving our growing community.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at South 2nd Street, right in front of City Hall, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings usually feature a special guest.

Gamble Jam: Join us from 2 to 4 p.m. for the Gamble Jam—a laid-back, toe-tappin’ tribute to the legendary Florida folk singer and storyteller, James Gamble Rogers IV! Musicians of all skill levels are welcome to bring their acoustic instruments and join the jam. Whether you’re strumming, picking, singing, or just soaking in the sounds, come be part of the magic at the Gamble Jam pavilion! The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

“Once on This Island,” a musical, at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Book tickets here. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Once on This Island is a vibrant Caribbean-inspired musical that tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of her divided island. Guided by watchful island gods, her journey explores love, class, sacrifice, and destiny. Blending folklore, rhythmic music, and heartfelt storytelling, the show celebrates resilience, community, and the transformative power of hope.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Readings: Molly Jong-Fast in July 2025 wrote, immediately after CBS announced it was canceling Stephen Colbert: “We’ll never be able to mock Mr. Trump into submission. Maybe that was our mistake. A quarter-century ago, there was once a very popular satirical TV show in Russia, too, called “Kukly” (“Puppets”). Vladimir Putin didn’t like being made fun of, either. It was off the air by the end of 2002, and the once-spunky Russian media industry was brought under control by his allies. Mr. Colbert ran a TV show, which is primarily a machine to attract viewers and sell advertising to play for that audience — neither of which it, or any TV show, does as well as it once did — not to change the world. We’ll have to do that ourselves, and we can’t count on the help of the timid billionaires, not when they have money at stake.” Colbert is now gone. We’d never really watched him in this household. We haven’t watched network television in about a dozen years, roughly coinciding with the time when Letterman retired. But it was nice to know Colbert was there, to catch the occasional YouTube clip, even though, as Voltaire said, “”It is a total misunderstanding of human nature to claim that satire stops statesmen from pursuing their endeavors.” (“C’est bien mal connaître les hommes que de prétendre qu’une satire empêche des hommes d’État de poursuivre leurs entreprises.” But his end is a further darkening of this once-exuberant American stage, this Columbia that gave its name to CBS, and now has every right to want it back.

Now this:





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