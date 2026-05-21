To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

Third Thursday Together in Flagler Beach, a monthly event for residents to interact with Flagler Beach city departments to ask questions, learn about services and increase engagement, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wickline Community Center, 700 South Daytona Avenue. Today: City Manager’s Office, Wastewater and Facilities Maintenance.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are.

“Once on This Island,” a musical, at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Book tickets here. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Once on This Island is a vibrant Caribbean-inspired musical that tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of her divided island. Guided by watchful island gods, her journey explores love, class, sacrifice, and destiny. Blending folklore, rhythmic music, and heartfelt storytelling, the show celebrates resilience, community, and the transformative power of hope.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.



Notably: Looking for something or other that had appeared in the New Yorker I fell on a blog called “The New Yorker and Me,” by John MacDougall, first published in 2010 (when FlaglerLive first appeared!) and kept up since with amazing regularity. It’s laid out on the old Blogger platform, bringing back memories of the early 2000s when these things were all over the place (I had one of them). McDougall hasn’t changed the layout: like the New Yorker, he doesn’t like change. He explains it this way: “What is The New Yorker? I know it’s a great magazine and that it’s a tremendous source of pleasure in my life. But what exactly is it? This blog’s premise is that The New Yorker is a work of art, as worthy of comment and analysis as, say, Keats’s “Ode on a Grecian Urn.” Each week I review one or more aspects of the magazine’s latest issue. I suppose it’s possible to describe and analyze an entire issue, but I prefer to keep my reviews brief, and so I usually focus on just one or two pieces, to explore in each the signature style of its author.” It’s an odd project, but it’s as reverential of the magazine as Updike used to be, and like Updike, it is critical of those who criticize the magazine or its biggest names, which reminds me now of how I came across it: I was looking up James Wood, the British critic who did no consider Updike to be a great writer, and who joined the New Yorker in 2007, to Updike’s dismay, two years before Updike’s death. (“In some literary circles Mr. Wood has been described as a brutal critic who has blasted many of the country’s most admired writers, including Don DeLillo, Toni Morrison and Thomas Pynchon. He is also regarded as one of the most respected critics of his generation,” an item in the New York Times read, on news of his move to the New Yorker.) McDougall hard labor of love seems to get no comments, entry after entry. So it goes with literary efforts that don’t bleed, don’t scream, don;t dissect solipsism for solipsism’s sake.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



