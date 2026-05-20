Palm Coast Repeat Offender Faces Felony Indecent Exposure Charge for Pulling Self-Brew at Ellianos Coffee

First it was Chick-fil-A. Now it’s Ellianos.

A woman was working the afternoon shift last Wednesday at Ellianos Coffee, the drive-up stand at Flagler Plaza off State Road 100, when a man in a dark van pulled up. The man was Cory Alan White Jr., a 29-year-old resident of Winterberry Place in Palm Coast. The married father of four frequented Ellianos regularly.

He was “rubbing a twenty-dollar bill on his erect penis that was covered by the shorts and making facial expressions at her,” according to White’s arrest report. The employee refused to continue the transaction and was replaced by another worker, who allegedly saw White’s penis exposed and White moving it around. Meanwhile the car line was lengthening. It isn’t clear if he was served, or what he was served.

White had a rewards card at Ellianos. Between that and license plate readers’ data, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies linked him to his W-Section address, where they went. White did not open the door. He spoke with the deputies through his Ring camera, apparently from a different location–as Ring systems allow–though the sound was too garbled. Deputies told him to call the Sheriff’s Office when he got home.

By May 19, the Ellianos employees had identified White through a photo lineup. White agreed to speak with deputies. He told them that he’d had interactions with two employees at the coffee stand on the day in question and conceded that they may have seen the outline of his penis against his shorts, but denied having exposed it.

He told the deputies that his needs were satisfied at home, even though “I’m a dude and the urge is always there for sure.” But he said he steers clear of that kind of thing now, having been in trouble “for it” in the past, according to the arrest report.

In March 2023, White was charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure when, driving a Volkswagen Tiguan, he had exposed his penis in the parking lot of GameStop in the Target shopping center on State Road 100. A woman had been intrigued by the car’s engine being on and had walked toward it to peer into the window to see if anyone was in trouble inside. White was merely giving Onan his due and talking on the phone. The woman called the cops.

He pleaded guilty, was sentenced to probation for a year. His probation officer claimed he had issues during his probation, failing to complete psychosexual treatment as recommended, but the court reversed, finding his violations not willful, and ended his probation. Meanwhile in July 2023 he was arrested on two felony charges after stealing a bottle of cognac and a bartender’s bag at Delfino’s, the Hammock Beach Resort restaurant. He pleaded, was sentenced to two years on probation with adjudication withheld, so he is not a felon. He previously had a couple of charges for domestic battery and criminal mischief that were not prosecuted.

“Recently, my family welcomed a new addition, and I am now responsible for a family of five,” he’d written Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in September 2024, asking for an early end to his probation. “Over the past year, I have gained valuable insights and am committed to being a responsible and positive member of the community. I have since started serving my community church, serving on the worship team and helping church members find parking.”

The judge granted early termination.

On Tuesday, White was arrested and again charged with exposure of sexual organs, but this time it’s a third-degree felony, being a second offense, and he may have more difficulty having a judge withhold adjudication if he is found guilty.

Just three weeks ago a Palm Coast man was arrested in similar circumstances at the drive-up window of Chick-fil-A, but the alleged victim in that case was a minor, and the charge the State Attorney filed on May 7 is a second degree felony.

“This kind of behavior is disgusting, and no employee just trying to work should be exposed to this type of behavior,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in a release issued by his agency this afternoon. He noted the earlier incident at Chick-fil-A, and White’s repeat behavior. “This is White’s second time he has been arrested for this type of behavior. Since he didn’t learn last time, he needs a harsh penalty and [to] get the help he needs before he continues to escalate his disturbing behavior.”