Palm Coast Man Arrested for Plucking the Chicken in Front of Minor at Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru

Luke Mathew Dudkewic, a 33-year-old resident of Palm Coast, faces a second degree felony charge of exhibitionism following his arrest over an allegedly lewd and enraptured exposure to a minor employee in the drive-thru line at Chick-fil-A last Friday. Dudkewic is denying any intentional wrongdoing.

The employee, who is younger than 16, told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that while working the line, an older white man with a long silver beard, who called himself Luke, placed an order as he drove up with his 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage.

As the young employee was handing him his food, an object caught her eye. “She looked down and [Dudkewic]’s penis was exposed with the object, believed to be a vibrating sex toy wrapped around it,” Dudkewic’s arrest report states. The employee could see the protuberance that was Dudkewic’s penis.

Later that day deputies showed up at Dudkewic’s house on Wellington Drive (his license plate had been read through Chick-fil-A video surveillance). He confirmed having gone to the restaurant to order food for himself and his wife, that he was wearing shorts and a tank top, and that he had a wearable, vibrating bluish sex toy with him. He adamantly denied that he exposed himself.

He brought out the contraption to show deputies–a five-inch-long bluishly schlongish thing. “I mean, it is a wearable one, but I wasn’t ·wearing it,” Dudkewic said of the vibrator. “It was with me, but I wasn’t using it or anything.” He acknowledged using the vibrator when he’s out and about. “If anything happened, it wasn’t intentional. I wasn’t trying to do anything like that. That’s not who I am,” he told deputies.

In a subsequent interview with deputies the next day, again at his home, alongside his 34-year-old wife, Dudkewic gave deputies a more detailed tutorial on using the vibrator, showing them how he could control it with an app and assuring them, apparently with a straight face, that “it’s made to be worn in public, honestly.”

The device is manufactured by Lovense, and is marketed for $99 as the Gush 2, a “Hands-free, remote-controlled vibrating and oscillating penis massager.” Up to 4,400 oscillations per minute, no less. It gets good reviews. Example: “Made a boring trip to see the parents for the holidays really fun and exciting.”

Last Friday Dudkewic, who lives with his parents, was trying out its speed feature: the thing changes oscillations based on the vehicle’s speed, “hence,” the equally straight-faced arrest report states, “him having it in the vehicle.” (The report was written, by detective Phil Kotowski, not Peter, as mistakenly reported in an earlier version.)

Dudkewic had left work and donned the device, enabled the speed feature and taken I-95 north from Daytona Beach, letting it rip the whole time. He exited (the interstate) at State Road 100 to get some food, thinking he’d run it to his wife as she worked at a store further down on 100.

The deputies doubted his claim that he had not intentionally exposed himself. “I did have it on, but it wasn’t being used at the time, like it wasn’t turned on in the drive-thru,” he said, though that wasn’t quite accurate: he would later explain that the device was on, but since he wasn’t driving, it wasn’t actively stimulating him. So how did the girl see what she saw with the kind of detail she reported, down to the color of the contraption? “I don’t know, it must have popped out or something.” He said he felt horrible about it.

He then, at the deputies’ invitation, wrote an apology letter, not knowing that it could be used against him, though, judging by its sincerity, it could also make the difference between prison time and mere probation: “I am so terribly sorry for what you have seen. It was never my intent for you to see anything in my car. I honestly did not know you were able to see inside my car. I must have adjusted my shorts poorly and again I am so very sorry for what you saw! I absolutely believe in consent and hold that moral deeply. I truly hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me as it was an accident. I have never met you. I did not seek you out. I didn’t even know your name till this letter ·when it was given to me by the officers, and please understand it wasn’t at all intentional. If there is absolutely anything I can do to fix this with you, I swear I will. I truly feel horrible for the situation and wouldn’t ever want anyone feeling how you feel. Once again I am so sorry and hope you can forgive me.”

Deputies noted that Dudkewic’s first draft hadn’t cut it with his mother, promoting him to disappear in the house with his father and write another draft out of view of deputies.

Four days later Dudkewic met with Kotowski, the detective, this time at Temple Beth Shalom, not far from the Dudkewic house. He again ran through the incident, noting that the device resumed its stimulative effects once he pulled out of the drive-thru and merged onto 100 again. He took it off before going into his wife’s store, which has nothing to do with chickens. He conceded that his penis would have protruded from the device, as the girl noted.

After the temple interview, Dudkewic handed over the device to deputies “for evidentiary purposes,” the arrest affidavit states. Dudkewic was booked at the county jail Thursday evening and almost immediately released on $10,000 bond. It is not yet clear if a judge has issued a no-contact order.