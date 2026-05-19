FlaglerLive Editor Calls Libel Lawsuit by Former Commissioner Joe Mullins a SLAPP Suit

Joe Mullins, the former Flagler County commissioner who called a fellow commissioner a “fat son of a bitch,” called for the beheading of liberals on WNZF, drew repeated calls for censure and who a then-Flagler County School Board member described as the “pied piper of hate, deception and fraud,” filed suit last week against FlaglerLive and its editor, Pierre Tristam, alleging libel.
The suit was filed by Mount Dora attorney Anthony Sabatini, the former member of the Florida House of Representatives, current Lake County commissioner, and a candidate for Congress who represented Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris in his failed bid to unseat Council member Charles Gambaro.
The suit claims that “Beginning in or around 2024, Defendants published and republished numerous false and defamatory statements concerning [Mullins] through articles appearing on FlaglerLive.com and related online platforms, among them a Nov. 18, 2024 article entitled “Joe Mullins, Disgraced in Flagler County, Declares Run for Waltz’s Congressional Seat.” (Mullins announced on the radio infomercial he buys on WNZF that he would run for the seat Waltz vacated when he became a member of the Trump administration, but Mullins did not run a campaign after Randy Fine quickly gained momentum.)
The article reports, the lawsuit states, that “among other things, that [Mullins] was ‘disgraced out of office,’ engaged in ‘outrageous behavior,’ and ‘belligerently tried to get out of a traffic stop by telling a cop that he ran Flagler County,’” and that he had “attempted to get out of a ticket months earlier in another county.” Mullins lost the 2022 primary to Commissioner Leann Pennington, who trounced him with 69 percent of the vote, one of the largest winning margins for a county commission seat in recent memory.
The suit claims that the “statements were false, misleading, and defamatory,” and that Mullins “did not improperly seek to evade law enforcement consequences, request preferential treatment, or misuse public office in connection with any traffic citation or law enforcement interaction.”
In fact, video evidence from the Florida Highway Patrol and Mullins’s own letters to judges, all linked in news stories reporting on his behavior, document the pattern previously reported.
The news reports on Mullins’s interactions with law enforcement, including his statement to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper that “I run the county,” were widely reported across the country and the globe after FlaglerLive broke the story, including by NBC News, People Magazine, the conservative New York Post, the liberal Huffington Post and Daily Kos, England’s populist Daily Mail, Yahoo News, and numerous other publications.
The suit also cites an August 2024 article reporting on Mullins properties in Georgia that were ordered into receivership. In 2022 Mullins himself had characterized himself in a signed court document as “insolvent,” “riddled with debt” and “potentially bankrupt.”
FlaglerLive stands by its reporting.
“It isn’t surprising that the man who spent his political career in Flagler County smearing others, FlaglerLive and me included, would file a SLAPP suit,” Tristam said, referring to so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation, which Florida law prohibits. “The reporting and its documentation speaks for itself, as does Mullins’s behavior.”
FlaglerLive is a nonprofit established as a news service in 2010.
“If Mullins is wondering why his political career crashed and burned in Flagler County he need only look in the mirror,” Steve Robinson, who heads FlaglerLive’s board of directors, said. “FlaglerLive’s reporting was scrupulously accurate and an essential service to the community.”
Comments
Me Again says
Sabatini must be running for something – he needs to be disbarred for filing so many frivolous lawsuits (pro-bono) during elections so he can get his name out there to in these districts. I would sue him personally and file a complaint against his license.
I wouldn’t sweat the small stuff aka Joe Mullins and Ed Danko. They don’t run the county anymore :)
Catherine says
People should Google Anthony Sabatini and Joel Greenberg ‘s names together and see what comes up.
Eric Cooley says
Interesting…..a guy who patholigically lied about dozens of members of the community is mad when articles tell the truth about him. 🤔
Eva says
When will this county get free of this loser for good!! I sure hope Flagler Live sues back, hard.
Right says
This is what narcissists do.
Justbob says
Anthony Sabatini… The kind of attorney guaranteed to get your parking ticket reduced to vehicular homicide.
Merrill Shapiro says
The lawsuit is terrible news. But no nearly as terrible as the discovery that Joe Mullins is alive and well, still trying to tear down and destroy rather than build and establish.
In defamation matters, “truth is an absolute, complete defense. If the published statement is entirely or substantially true, it cannot be considered defamation. Minor inaccuracies that do not change the core damaging effect of the statement are also protected.”
Smitty says
Pierre
You did just what was expected of a true journalist. You reported the truth about Mullins as you have in the past on many subjects.
While I don’t always agree with your opinions, I find that I do look to Flagler Live for Local news regarding not just the local political goings on but also news from abroad, local interest, and the occasional humor.
Keep up the good work an fight this silly lawsuit to the fullest.
Keenan Hreib says
Stop wasting time and money to sue people while you incriminate yourself publicly every day. BOTOX costs money though. Have at it JOE.
Pogo says
All this time as a polyp in trump’s colon — and now mullins barks?
Sabatini, and his ilk, and plaintiffs like mullins, will start showing up everywhere like fleas after their egg cycle starts rolling.
Ain’t no damn coincidence either:
Cause and effect
https://apnews.com/article/trump-lawsuit-irs-leak-3729de38770b558be01712a143437bf8
The terror has begun: the awful power of the law become a cudgel in the fists of monsters.
The dude says
“the awful power of the law become a cudgel in the fists of monsters.”
It always has been.
It’s just being wielded in more nakedly political ways now…
celia says
Exactly a SLAPP….
Skibum says
Learning from and following in his maga daddy’s footsteps, maybe he will propose a settlement where he drops his lawsuit if FlaglerLive would pay 5 million dollars to local extremist groups. I wonder if he has already contacted the WH and put his made up grievances in, hoping to collect part of that 1.8 billion slush fund the DOJ has. Or ust maybe ole maga Joe is shopping for another bright red vette he can speed around in, thumbing his nose at law enforcement as he speeds down county roads.
Once a loser, ALWAYS a loser!
Jim says
I always thought Mullins was nothing but a jerk and bully. He also is a “sour grapes” kind of guy. Flagler Live will win this one going away.
I sincerely hope Flagler Live counter sues for libel and all court costs plus money for harassments. If there happens to be a law against having to deal with stupid, ignorant idiots, I’d sue on that as well.
Mullins ought to move elsewhere and try again. He has no credibility or respect around here.
Connie says
Does this surprise anyone? Mullins doesn’t know when to go away. What’s next, running for office again?
If this happens, just make sure to look around and see who he’s in cahoots with locally. It will tell you everything you need to know.