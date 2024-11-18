Joe Mullins, Disgraced in Flagler County, Declares Run for Waltz’s Congressional Seat

Joe Mullins, the former Flagler County Commissioner disgraced out of office two years ago after recurring scandals and outrageous behavior, including belligerently trying to get out of a traffic stop by telling a cop that he ran Flagler County, announced on Friday that he will run for the congressional seat Rep. Mike Waltz is vacating to join Donald Trump’s cabinet as national security adviser.
Mullins had attempted to get out of a ticket months earlier in another county, when the Florida Highway Patrol trooper in that case threatened him with jail if he got out of his car.
By then, more than three years into his tenure as a commissioner, Mullins had built a notorious reputation for tawdrily denigrating opponents on his social media platforms or on a half-hour radio commercial he still pays for on Flagler Broadcasting’s WNZF and a few other stations.
Using air time, he called for the decapitation of liberals, and on social media wished liberals “chain[ed] and muzzled” or shipped out of the county on rail cars, an allusion to the transfer of Jews to Nazi death camps during World War II. He repeatedly bullied or insulted his fellow-county commissioners, who tried to censure him, He has been openly bigoted against women or members of the LGBTQ community, and has used anti-Semitic tropes publicly to depict this site’s editor as a roach or a virus.
Mullins’s tenure on the County Commission bracketed four years of disruptive, at times dysfunctional governance for a panel that only began to regained its footing for decorum with the election of Andy Dance in 2020, and more decisively with the defeat of Mullins and the election of Leann Pennington in 2022.
Pennington, at the time a little-known resident of Flagler County’s west side, overwhelmingly defeated Mullins in the 2020 Republican primary as she took 69 percent of the vote, the single-largest contested commission primary victory in recent memory. (See: “Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him.”)
David Ayres, the Flagler Broadcasting general manager and host of Free For All Fridays, whose network has profited from Mullins’s advertising dollars for years, was nevertheless surprised as he asked Mullins whether what he’d heard was true–that Mullins was running for Waltz’s seat.
“Absolutely I am, and I’m very excited about it,” Mullins said on the show last Friday. “Lots of people reached out, asked me to consider running.” Mullins typically claim his decisions are the result of emails from “lots of people,” consultations with “lots of people,” or pleadings from “lots of people.” Somehow, the people are never named, nor do they tend to identify themselves.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to set a special election for Congressional District 6, the Waltz district, which includes all of Flagler County and parts of Volusia, St. Johns, Marion, Putnam and Lake counties, with a population of 780,000.
“If you think about it, this is the year of the comebacks,” Mullins said. ” I never claimed to be perfect, but at the end of the day, I’ll work hard for my community, as I’ve always done.”
He wrapped his announcement around the Donald Trump victory and referred to Trump’s nomination for attorney general of Matt Gaetz as paving “a new way.” Gaetz is the former Florida congressman the New York Times described in terms that easily apply to Mullins: a “master of insults,” a “right-wing mudslinger,” and an “internet troll” who makes “unsavory comments” even about people’s appearances. Gaetz is under investigation for sexual misconduct, illegal drug use and other issues.
Ayers was still surprised. “People listening now are going, Holy crap. Joe Mullins?” Ayres said on the air, enumerating some of the problems Mullins has faced over the years. Mullins then went on a strange tangent, saying he’s had a “lot of ups and downs” with his businesses but had “a lot of torturous interference with our business.”
He said the business was going through a refinancing a few months ago when “someone started sending anonymous letters to the bank saying, ‘Go to FlaglerLive’ or ‘go to Augusta Press and dig in deeper about this individual.’ We found out who did it. We know who’s done it, and we actually are about to file some lawsuits, and some couple of media sources is going to be involved in it. FlaglerLive is definitely involved, and we’re going to go after them.”
FlaglerLive, of course, is involved in no such thing, though Mullins’s history of fabrications, innuendoes, slanders and libels goes back to his self-transplanting from Augusta, Ga., to Flagler County ahead of his 2018 run for office. (See: “Joe Mullins Falsehoods, Mischaracterizations, Misleading and Baseless Statements: A Fact-Check.”)
Mullins went through a divorce a few years ago, a private matter made relevant to his public persona only to the extent that Mullins, who still describes himself as a successful man of business, declared himself “Insolvent,” “Riddled with Debt” and “Potentially Bankrupt.” More recently, a half dozen of his properties in Georgia were ordered into receivership, a court process that includes public orders by the court.
Mullins owns two properties in Flagler County. He used to claim a house at 311 North Pine Street in Bunnell as his homestead. He still owns it, but it is no longer homesteaded. That property’s 2023 tax bill was overdue; a certificate was issued, and a payment plan established. Two of four payments have been made (in June and September). Mullins’s condo at Hammock Beach is now his homesteaded property. It is current on taxes through 2023.
On the radio, Mullins said his businesses “are fine. I’m fine. Listen, I’m a businessman. We go up and we go down and we fight back.”
Pennington, the county commissioner who beat Mullins, reacted today to the congressional run. “One of my favorite quotes about elections is by Alexander Hamilton,” Pennington said, with this citation: “This process of election affords a moral certainty that the office will seldom fall to the lot of any man who is not in an eminent degree endowed with the requisite qualifications.” Pennington then said: “If the people deem him to be the right person for the job, then so be it. We will soon find out who the people feel is most qualified to represent the district.”
Comments
Robin says
Nope.
Big nope.
FLF says
OMG, I thought this blowfly was long gone… Well it will entertaining to watch, particularly the film clips and remarks that have spewed from this jerk.
KMedley says
Not only NO, but HELL NO!
Thomas Hutson says
Disgraced Joe Mullins
There is nothing wrong with Joe Mullins running for Waltz’s Congressional Seat. We all know from the latest’s pick of geniuses by big Daddy Warbucks, that the red camp does not have the word disgraced in their vocabulary, starting with Daddy Warbucks himself. Joe Mullins is an ideal candidate for that seat – he will fit right in. Having the word disgraced attached to your name puts you at the top of the qualification list as valuable employee. Go get it – Joe !
The dude says
They never go away.
Danko will never go away.
Lowe will never go away.
The McDonalds will never go away.
Furry and now Norris, will never go away.
Once you invite MAGA in, like the soulless vampires they are, they never go away.
Rick G says
He should fit right in with all of the other malcontents in the Republican Party. Keep voting for these Dunning/Krueger effect types and you’ll get even more incompetence.
john says
OMG the jokes on all of us. Why not elect him, they’ve done a great job this Presidential Election to pick many losers what’s one more.
Nancy N. says
Apparently no one told him about the financial reporting requirements for that job?
Mothersworry says
He is such a little, little person.
Charles says
All the MAGA’s are coming out of the ant holes to add more venin to the surface to rub it in with the rest of the MAGA crime family. They don’t disappear they just keep multiplying.
This loser tops all losers this county has every had. He will get elected because DeSantis is surely going to promote another loser for the State of Florida.
David Schaefer says
What a joke this clown just can’t keep his mouth shut.
I'll B Ur Huckleberry says
Wow, the arrogance and ineptness of Joe Mullins are beyond belief. Go back to Georgia, you bum, because you cannot hold a candle to Mike Waltz’s record. Like Flagler County, Florida doesn’t need your representation in DC either.
Judith G. Michaud says
Wow, how much worse can it get? The MAGAS are really trying hard to dismantle normalcy and decency. The people that voted for the convicted felon have no idea what they have done to our country. Birds of a feather flock together and they are taking over country! Never in my life did I ever think America’s future looked so bleak! We need a miracle!
HMB says
It will be fun to watch Paul Renner crush him
Fernando Melendez says
Some political candidates come with baggage, some bigger than other’s. But this shouldn’t exclude anyone from running for political office. The Republicans now control the presidency and have a majority in both houses. Everyone deserves a second chance, people change and can make a difference. Tell me your for the America First Ajenda, boarder security, energy independence and lowering our everyday cost of living then you have my vote.
LT C says
Oh, HELL NO!
Justbob says
Good grief.
Skibum says
I bet the disgraced ex-commissioner is already standing in front of his mirror talking to himself, practicing saying over and over “I run Congress!”
Luke says
Whenever we think we are as low as we can go, we look over the edge and cannot see the bottom …
This ‘swamp think’ should remain under his wet rock.
jim says
do waste ur money or our time… go have a beer w Jim Manfre and u can both cry together!!!
Cc says
This is crazy