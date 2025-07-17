The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 17, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.







County Attorney Candidate Interviews: The Flagler County Commission holds open, public interviews with two candidates for county attorney, to replace Al Hadeed. The interviews are in the context of a commission workshop at 4:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The candidates are Michael Rodriguez and Marsha Segal-George.

Town of Marineland Commission Meeting, 6 p.m. in the main conference room at the GTMNERR Marineland, 9741 N Oceanshore Boulevard, St. Augustine. See the town’s website here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds an “After Dark” Recap Meeting (previous daytime business meeting) at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month to accommodate working Democrats. We will meet at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. Hope you will join us. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.





Notably: The sweatshirts above and below were glimpsed the other day for sale at Buc-ee’s, mecca of nationalist Christianity and revanchist trumpism. I don;t think the designers caught the irony of their message, which on both counts is more accurate than they intended. —P.T.

