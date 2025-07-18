Motorcyclist, 62, Is Killed in Crash After Striking Median on A1A Near Surf Club

A 62-year-old motorcyclist died at midday Thursday when he ran his motorcycle into a median, crashing on State Road A1A near the intersection with Old A1A, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a St. Augustine resident, was traveling south when he ran off the road. According to dispatch notes to Flagler County’s 911 center, the crash was initially reported as involving a truck, though early reports to 911 can be erroneous. The truck did not stay at the scene. “Tractor trailer was not involved,” authorities reported to 911 an hour after the crash.

The crash near the entrance to the Las Casitas subdivision was reported to 911 at 12:51 p.m. by a caller who was almost immediately tending to the victim. The caller reported that the man, who was wearing a helmet, had no pulse.

Flagler County Fire Rescue units were at the scene within minutes and A1A was shut down in both directions for several hours. A paramedic pronounced the victim deceased at the scene at 1 p.m. The medical examiner arrived at the scene after 4 p.m. and transported the body to St. Augustine for an autopsy. A1A was reopened in both directions at 4:28 p.m.

The crash took place at the same curve of A1A where the car 67-year-old Gary Robert St. Peter and 64-year-old David Zlokas were driving on a November night in 2017 left the road and crashed in the brush, killing St. Peter. But that crash was attributed to Zlokas’s drunk driving. He was convicted of DUI manslaughter and sentenced to five years in prison, serving a little over four. He was released in October 2023.

Thursday’s crash was similar to a motorcyclist fatality on A1A in Flagler Beach in March, where the victim struck the center median after midnight. It was the 10th fatality of the year on Flagler County roads and the third motorcycle fatality. There have been over 750 crashes in the county this year, over 460 of them with injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP did not release the identity of the crash victim.