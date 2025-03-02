Motorcyclist Is Killed in Crash on A1A in Flagler Beach After Striking Concrete Median

A 54-year-old Palm Coast man riding his motorcycle south on State Road A1A in Flagler Beach was killed shortly after midnight this morning (March 2) when he struck the median on the narrow, sparsely-lit two-lane road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the motorcycle “attempted to overtake an SUV on the left side. The front wheel of the motorcycle then struck the raised concrete center median.”









The motorcycle overturned several times, ejecting the driver. The motorcycle–its make was not identified in the report–ended in the northbound lane of A1A. “The driver came to final rest in the center median north of the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased on the scene,” the report states. The motorcyclist, whose identity FHP has not released, was wearing a helmet.

A1A’s travel lanes in that area are very narrow. The concrete median and french drains the Department of Transportation built when A1A was last reconstructed were added at the end of 2019. The median-divided segment of road reopened in December 2019. The median starts at South 9th and stretches to South 22nd.

There was little evidence of a crash at the scene at sunup this morning, other than an orange traffic cone placed on the concrete, where the median begins at South Street, and in the sandy median, where the victim lost his life, an errant surgical glove, a white shirt, and some coiled electrical wires that may have been loosened from the motorcycle.

There are street lights on A1A but they’re simmer than standard street lights so as not to disorient sea turtles. Bike Week started in Daytona Beach on Friday, running through March 9. If it is Bike Week related, the fatality would be the first of this year’s event in Volusia or Flagler counties. It was the first road fatality of the year in Flagler County, and the first in Flagler Beach since 2023. Flagler County had 17 road fatalities last year, according to FHP, including three motorcyclists.



