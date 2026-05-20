The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Simone Kenny, 386-313-4067.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Flagler County Industrial Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

AdventHealth Palm Coast is offering free sports physicals and ECG screenings to all Flagler County students from 6th-12th grade from 5 to 9 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School’s gym, 5500 East Highway 100, Palm Coast. Online registration will be available at Please follow the guidelines below for a successful experience: to all Flagler County students from 6th-12th grade from 5 to 9 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School’s gym, 5500 East Highway 100, Palm Coast. Online registration will be available at FSSportsPhysicals.com. Walk-ins are not turned away. FREE ECG screenings are part of this sports physical event. No separate registration is needed. ECG screenings are required for participation in Flagler Schools.

Be sure to download, complete and sign all required paperwork before arrival.

The physical and consent forms must be signed by a parent or guardian in order to receive a physical. Forms not signed by parent or guardian will be able to receive a physical.

All athletes must register online Click here for REQUIRED DOCUMENT to be completed before attending your physical appointment: Flagler Schools Pre Participation Physical Forms

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

U.S. Re. Randy Fine Tele-Town Hall: Congressman Randy Fine, the Republican representing Flagler County and the 6th Congressional District, hosts a tele-town hall meeting with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan at 5 p.m. The telephone-based event is open to all residents of Florida’s 6th Congressional District. To join, call 833-946-1538. Constituents may join the live conversation and submit questions.

Notably: “Who is there that, in logical words, can express the effect music has on us?” Thomas Carlyle asked in one of his nineteenth century lectures on heroes and hero worship. Music is “a kind of inarticulate, unfathomable speech, which leads us to the edge of the infinite.” As J. Bottum wrote in the March 2000 Atlantic, “That, of course, is the problem. There aren’t any words for it, because there really isn’t any it: no intellectual content, no idea in the melody. Even in, say, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons–in, that is, a deliberate effort to make music express something rational–the ideas it takes forty-five minutes to convey amount to little more than winter is cold and summer hot, in spring things grow and in fall they don’t.” A bit simplistic really, but he’s trying to make a point, or maybe missing it if, as Kerouac put it when listening to Billie Holiday, who had words to help, “It’s not the words so much as the great harmonic tune and the way Billie sings it, like a woman stroking her man’s hair in soft lamplight.” Words about music, the old music critic Bernard Holland once wrote, “should try to share its beauty, not look for elusive ‘meaning’.” Anyway, I still marvel at the scene in “Amadeus” where Antonio Salieri looks at the Mozart score of Mozart’s “Grand Partita” serenade, particularly the way Salieri describes the music. It is enough. No further meanings necessary than the music itself. Below, the scene, and the full serenade.

Now this:









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