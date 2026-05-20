The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light east wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Simone Kenny, 386-313-4067.
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The Flagler County Industrial Development Authority meets at 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
- Be sure to download, complete and sign all required paperwork before arrival.
- The physical and consent forms must be signed by a parent or guardian in order to receive a physical. Forms not signed by parent or guardian will be able to receive a physical.
- All athletes must register online
Click here for REQUIRED DOCUMENT to be completed before attending your physical appointment: Flagler Schools Pre Participation Physical Forms
The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.
U.S. Re. Randy Fine Tele-Town Hall: Congressman Randy Fine, the Republican representing Flagler County and the 6th Congressional District, hosts a tele-town hall meeting with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan at 5 p.m. The telephone-based event is open to all residents of Florida’s 6th Congressional District. To join, call 833-946-1538. Constituents may join the live conversation and submit questions.
Notably: “Who is there that, in logical words, can express the effect music has on us?” Thomas Carlyle asked in one of his nineteenth century lectures on heroes and hero worship. Music is “a kind of inarticulate, unfathomable speech, which leads us to the edge of the infinite.” As J. Bottum wrote in the March 2000 Atlantic, “That, of course, is the problem. There aren’t any words for it, because there really isn’t any it: no intellectual content, no idea in the melody. Even in, say, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons–in, that is, a deliberate effort to make music express something rational–the ideas it takes forty-five minutes to convey amount to little more than winter is cold and summer hot, in spring things grow and in fall they don’t.” A bit simplistic really, but he’s trying to make a point, or maybe missing it if, as Kerouac put it when listening to Billie Holiday, who had words to help, “It’s not the words so much as the great harmonic tune and the way Billie sings it, like a woman stroking her man’s hair in soft lamplight.” Words about music, the old music critic Bernard Holland once wrote, “should try to share its beauty, not look for elusive ‘meaning’.” Anyway, I still marvel at the scene in “Amadeus” where Antonio Salieri looks at the Mozart score of Mozart’s “Grand Partita” serenade, particularly the way Salieri describes the music. It is enough. No further meanings necessary than the music itself. Below, the scene, and the full serenade.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
May 2026
Contractor Review Board Meeting
Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting
Conversations in Democracy
Flagler County Industrial Development Authority Meeting
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
Bingo Night at Palm Coast Elks Lodge 2709
Free Flagler Student Sports Physicals & ECG Screenings at FPC
U.S. Rep. Randy Fine Tele-Town Hall
Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Story Time with Miss Kim at Flagler Beach Public Library
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center
Palm Coast Democratic Club Recap Meeting
Town of Marineland Commission Meeting
For the full calendar, go here.
Nowadays, I see schoolkids bustling along the sidewalk, their large instrument cases strapped to them like diligent coffins, and I know their weight of obedience. Happy obedience, too: that cello or French horn brings lasting joy, and a repertoire more demanding and subtle than rock music’s. But fuck the laudable ideologies, as Roth’s Mickey Sabbath puts it: subtlety is not rebellion, and subtlety is not freedom, and sometimes it is rebellious freedom that one wants, and only rock music can deliver it. And sometimes one despises oneself, in near middle age, for still being such a merely good student.
–From —James Wood’s The Fun Stuff (2012).
Comments
Jim says
From PBS: “The Justice Department said it is creating a nearly $1.8 billion fund that could compensate Trump supporters who say they were wrongly investigated or prosecuted by previous administrations. The announcement came as part of a settlement with President Trump to drop a $10 billion lawsuit he filed against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns in 2019.” Actually, the fund is “$1.776B” because Trump wants it to appear patriotic.
Tack on the minimum of $220M that Trump invested in stocks earlier this year. Coincidentally, these stocks were tied to decisions that would be announced soon after his purchases which boosted the stocks considerably. Of course, this isn’t insider trading…
Not to mention his $1B ballroom that we taxpayers will be paying for after being told “no tax dollars” would be spent.
And let’s not forget the “Arch de Trump” that no one wants but Trump is building – as he’s said – “for me”.
This is corruption at a level “no one has seen before” to quote one of the president’s go to lines.
Meanwhile, there’s a shrinking number of die-hard MAGA morons that still cling to Trump because they think he’s been sent by God Himself to save them from all the evils of this world. Isn’t it just beyond amazing that they can’t see the evil taking place out in the open in front of them?
I pray that the Republicans will see a massive upheaval in November and this will be the biggest shift from one party to the other in American history. I fear if that doesn’t happen, the great American experiment will be effectively over.
A note to Democrats. If you are successful in taking control of the House and (hopefully) the Senate, we expect you to hit the ground running. You MUST have a plan to counter-act all the illegal and unethical actions Trump has taken to that point in time. You MUST have a plan to get the economy back on track. You MUST have a plan to start the process of bringing America’s reputation back on the world stage and repairing our relationships with our allies. You MUST have a plan for minimalizing Trump for the balance of his term. Whether he’s impeached isn’t the main concern. He must be stopped. I expect the Democrats to move quickly on all fronts to push Trump’s agenda into the sea. And, Democrats, keep in mind, we, the electorate, will be watching. Fail and I really think there will be an uprising of a third party that hopefully will displace both parties.
For you MAGA folks, please address the slush fund, the stock trades, the ballroom and the arch. I’d love to see you all justify each and every one of these items. I notice that, for the most part, you are silent on such items, preferring to concentrate of illegal immigrants, LGBTQ, culture issues and conveniently ignore these other things. Please, tell us all why this is okay to you.
Pogo says
Good morning Mr. Tristam (and Mr. Woods)
Dennis C Rathsam says
Democrats wanted redistricting…..they got it