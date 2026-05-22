The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 22, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Today: all about Bunnell, with Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson and City Commissioner John Rogers. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.

“Once on This Island,” a musical, at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Book tickets here. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Once on This Island is a vibrant Caribbean-inspired musical that tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of her divided island. Guided by watchful island gods, her journey explores love, class, sacrifice, and destiny. Blending folklore, rhythmic music, and heartfelt storytelling, the show celebrates resilience, community, and the transformative power of hope.

Notably: In a review of Herbert Lottman’s 1979 biography of Camus I was surprised to read the reviewer, John Sturrock, who did not seem to like Camus, write: “His culture came to him in class, it was the official culture; so it is small wonder that the French he learned to write should have been so formal, even priggish. His is the language of the brilliant examinee, proving his mastery of a skill acquired against the odds.” I read those lines the same day I read this, from an essay Camus wrote when he was 22: “As they receded, the midnight trams drained away all the hope that comes to us from other men, all the certainties bestowed upon us by the noise of the city. The house still resonated with their passing, and, by degrees, everything faded away.” That we should all be so priggish in our writings.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



