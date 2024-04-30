Jayden Jackson, 21, a Sheriff’s Deputy’s Son, Is Arrested in Hit-and-Run Death of Shaunta Cain on U.S. 1

Jayden Ikaika Jackson, the 21-year-old son of a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy, was arrested on Monday on a first-degree felony charge of hit-and-run causing the death of 51-year-old Shaunta Cain in late 2022.

Authorities early the morning of Nov. 26, 2022 investigated the death of a pedestrian woman near Plantation Bay on U.S. 1. near Eagle Rock Road. The woman, later identified as Cain, was found dead in the median, with considerable debris from the vehicle that had allegedly struck her, including pieces of headlight, trim, and paint chips. Tire marks traced the trajectory of the vehicle, which had swerved off the road onto the center median, then back to the road, then back onto and across the median.









The paint chips indicated the vehicle’s color: dark gray. Parts found at the scene included brand markings and numbers, which led Florida Highway Patrol investigators to conclude that the vehicle that had struck Cain was a 2016 to 2018 model Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra pick-up truck. The vehicle was to have severe left-front damage. Authorities circulated a Be-On-The-Lookout to all surrounding agencies.

According to Jackson’s arrest report, Commander Jon Dopp was called in and told that one of his own deputies, Bryan Scott Jackson–he had been with the agency 10 years at that point–believed his son was the person possibly involved in the crash (where sheriff’s deputies are typically first on scene, though they urn over the investigation to FHP when it’s a fatality.)

Dopp and FHP trooper Jordan Capela went to Jackson’s home and made contact with Jayden Jackson. They also saw a dark gray, 2017 Chevrolet 1500, a pick-up truck, with fresh crash damage to its left front “consistent with the suspect vehicle we were looking for,” the report states.









A trip of FHP corporals then went to the Jackson residence and spoke with Bryan Jackson. The deputy told them that on advice of his attorney, neither he nor his son would be answering questions, nor would his son provide a buccal swab for DNAS testing, or provide his cell phone, or allow a search of the vehicle. Nevertheless, FHP troopers concluded that the vehicle’s damage was consistent with a collision with a pedestrian, and that its parts correlated with those found at the scene of the crash.

“The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene without reporting the crash to law enforcement or calling for assistance,” the report states. Drivers who strike and injure or kill pedestrians but stay at the scene and report the crash typically may be cited but often do not face criminal charges. It is a second degree felony to leave the scene of a crash with an injury, and a first degree felony to leave one with a death. The first degree felony carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of four years on conviction, with a maximum (but unlikely) 30 years.

Authorities eventually secured the necessary warrants to search the car and obtain DNA from the younger Jackson. DNA analysis of the interior of the Silverado showed Jayden Jackson had been driving it at the time of the crash, according to his arrest report. Cain’s DNA was found on the exterior of the vehicle.









A witness told an FHP investigator that Jackson was at the wheel of the Silverado at the time of the crash and that Jackson and the witness had been drinking at a bar in Daytona Beach earlier that night. He turned himself in at the county jail on Monday, where the arrest warrant was served. He was booked on $50,000 bond, which his family posted on his behalf. His arraignment before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins is on May 20. He is represented by attorney Josh Davis.

Cain was listed as being from Fort Lauderdale by FHP.