The Weekend Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 18, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: On Free For All Fridays a little after 9 this morning on WNZF, David Ayres welcomes Miriam Griffin, the University of North Florida’s newly named Mednexus Palm Coast director, Flagler Tiger Bay’s Greg Davis, who will discuss the coming candidate forum on the Palm Coast mayoral election, and Bob Snyder, director of the Flagler Health Department and the just-named Citizen of the Year (by Flagler Beach Rotary). The health department has made 63 consecutive appearances on Free For All Fridays, keeping the community informed about the pandemic. That streak is drawing to a close, now that normalcy is approaching. On stage: Beau Wades directs the City Repertory Theatre production of David Ives’s “All in the Timing” at 7:30 p.m. at the black box theater by the Flagler Auditorium. (See the preview: “From ‘Hamlet’-Writing Chimps to Erotic Miniature Golf, It’s ‘All in the Timing’ for City Rep’s Latest Production.” At the Flagler Playhouse, it’s the workshop production of “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” also at 7:30 p.m. Euro 2020: Sweden goes up against Slovakia at 9 a.m., Croatia and the Czech Republic at noon and the match of the day, England v. Scotland at 3 p.m. from Wembley Stadium in London. All matches on Univision and ESPN. In Palm Coast expect lower 90s and only a 20 percent chance of rain.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:

Thursday, June 17, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at Flagler County Tax Collector’s office, 2525 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach. Ages 18+ — Moderna only



Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinics at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. The health department will offer drive-through Covid-19 testing on Friday, June 18 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. Testing will no longer take place in the field across from 120 Airport Road. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.