UNF MedNexus in Palm Coast Names Dr. Miriam Griffin Program Director

The University of North Florida has named Dr. Miriam Griffin as program director and assistant professor for UNF MedNexus in Palm Coast. Griffin lives in the Palm Coast area and will lead the efforts in establishing and leading the UNF MedNexus nursing cohort program beginning fall 2021.

Griffin has worked as a visiting instructor in UNF’s Brooks College of Health undergraduate nursing program since August 2020 where she served as a clinical instructor of a complex nursing and practice course as well as sat on many internal evaluation and curriculum committees.

In addition to her work at UNF, Griffin serves as an adjunct faculty member at Daytona State College’s Bachelor of Nursing program where she collaborates and delivers leadership curriculum for didactic online courses, prepares assessment reports and course learning activities and engages in mentoring and tutoring online learners.









“Miriam has been an integral contributing member of the UNF MedNexus task force and will be a wonderful local leader in establishing and guiding our nursing cohort in Palm Coast, said UNF President David Szymanski. “She will continue to build upon strong local partnerships and engagement with the Palm Coast community in providing a pathway for local students to gain the needed nursing education, experience and essential skills.”

Previously, Griffin served as a faculty member at Bethune-Cookman University’s School of Nursing and as an adjunct faculty member at Florida State College at Jacksonville’s Department of Nursing. She is trained as a Quality Matters Higher Education General Standards Certification Reviewer for quality assurance in online and blended learning.

Prior to her teaching career, Griffin served as an emergency nurse, charge RN and assistant nurse manager at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside in Jacksonville as well as a hospital corpsman in the U.S Navy.

Griffin received her Doctor of Philosophy in Education with a specialization in nursing education from Capella University and both her Master of Science in Nursing Education and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governor’s University.

UNF MedNexus in Palm Coast is located within the Town Center of Palm Coast and offers classrooms, offices and a skills lab for nursing students. UNF MedNexus is designed as a university-based medical and healthcare nexus that partners with local medical centers and connects healthcare providers with University students, faculty and researchers to addresses the growing healthcare needs in Florida. More information can be found at www.unf.edu/unfmednexus.