The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 12, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. Council members will hear an update on the splash pad at Holland Park, which has been plagued with breakdowns since soon after it opened, and been closed for months. The council will also hear a presentation on Belle Terre Park, which is in need of repairs. See the full agenda here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m., in person and by zoom. Meeting ID: 823 5444 1058; Passcode: 565882. The team will discuss alternate meeting dates, Earth Day/Trails Day on A1A, and road infrastructure capacity and critical level of service (LOS) road segments. The in-person meeting is at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, first floor conference room.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters at 10 a.m. A livestream is available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

On this day in 1944:

From Statista’s Daily Infographics: “With a turnout rate of 73.7 percent of registered voters in the first round, the 2022 French presidential election has produced the second-highest abstention rate in the Fifth Republic (established in 1958). But what about voter turnout in other countries? At the top end of the scale, Belgium has one of the highest voter turnout rates in the world, with almost 90% of registered voters casting their ballot. However, it should be noted that Belgium has a compulsory voting system (as do Brazil, Greece and Australia), which naturally results in a high turnout. But, other democracies that do not have such a system still manage to mobilize their voters en masse, such as Sweden, which recorded a rate of 87 percent in 2018.”

Now this: Claire Danes turns 43 today. Here’s her first appearance on letterman.









