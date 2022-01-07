The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 7, 2022

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Labor Department releases December unemployment figures at 8:30 a.m. On Free for All Fridays, Host David Ayres welcomes Dr. Andria Klioze and Dr. Scott Klioze to talk about health issues in 2022, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on WNZF Newsradio. In court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears a motion in the case of Derrius Braxton Bauer, who faces a capital felony murder charge in the killing of Deon O’Neal Jenkins, 25, in late 2019. (See: “2 People Shot in a Car on Palm Coast Parkway, 1 Killed, 1 Wounded, Assailant at Large,” and “2 Arrested in ‘Targeted’ Circle K Murder in 2019 Following Extensive Investigation of 15 Months.”) He also faces a second degree felony attempted murder charge. See the full arrest report here. The hearing is at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse. Perkins is also sentencing Jimaya Baker, “Alleged Ringleader in Near-Fatal Robbery,” at 10 a.m. Baker has pleaded no contest. The plea agreement calls for seven years in prison, with credit for time served, followed by five years’ probation. Deviaun Antriel Toler, whom a jury found guilty of first-degree felony charges of aggravated child abuse and two other charges in October, is scheduled for his sentencing at 1:30 p.m. before Perkins. Toler was convicted of “knowingly” abusing his 20-month-old son by fracturing his skull and using a washcloth dipped in boiling water, causing burns from the boy’s right shoulder “down the entirety of his right arm,” causing permanent disfigurement, according to the charges. The alleged burns were not treated. Toler also faced abuse charges for allegedly spanking his child with a belt and using a tree branch to do so, causing “numerous scarred and open lacerations” and permanent disfigurement. The child was cared for at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville from Feb. 15 through March 7, 2018. See: “Father of 20-Month-Old Boy Found Guilty of Brutalizing and Burning Him, and Faces 80 Years in Prison“ First Friday, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3 (See the paperwork here.) See: “First Friday, Christmas Parade and Starry Nights Are Returning to Flagler Beach in December as Grinch Variant Wanes.”
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Deviaun A. Toler Sentencing on Aggravated Child Abuse Conviction
First Friday in Flagler Beach
“Your country? How came it yours? Before the Pilgrims landed we were here. Here we have brought our three gifts and mingled them with yours: a gift of story and song—soft, stirring melody in an ill-harmonized and unmelodious land; the gift of sweat and brawn to beat back the wilderness, conquer the soil, and lay the foundations of this vast economic empire two hundred years earlier than your weak hands could have done it; the third, a gift of the Spirit. Around us the history of the land has centered for thrice a hundred years; out of the nation’s heart we have called all that was best to throttle and subdue all that was worst; fire and blood, prayer and sacrifice, have billowed over this people, and they have found peace only in the altars of the God of Right. Nor has our gift of the Spirit been merely passive. Actively we have woven ourselves with the very warp and woof of this nation,—we fought their battles, shared their sorrow, mingled our blood with theirs, and generation after generation have pleaded with a headstrong, careless people to despise not Justice, Mercy, and Truth, lest the nation be smitten with a curse. Our song, our toil, our cheer, and warning have been given to this nation in blood-brotherhood. Are not these gifts worth the giving? Is not this work and striving? Would America have been America without her Negro people?”
–From “The Soul of Black Folk,” by W.E.B. DuBois. (1903)
