Last Updated: Sunday, 9:21 a.m.
Two people were shot as they sat in a car near the Circle K on Palm Coast Parkway across from the Flagler County Public Library early this morning. One died, the other was taken to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach with injuries.
The weapon involved appears to have been an AK-47 assault rifle, based on shell casings recovered at the scene. The assailant or assailants were still at large. Authorities believe there was just one shooter, who fled the scene on foot. It’s not clear if he got into a car with others later to get away.
“All indications are that this was not a random act, which means it was specific,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Generally in those kind of cases that does not threaten the community as a whole, but again this is still a very active and fluid investigation.”
“We’re still determining motives and there’s lots of possibilities,” the sheriff said. “But I can tell you that they are well known to the sheriff’s office.” (Jenkins had a few bookings at the Flagler County jail, none for violent crimes, the last in arch 2018 for a probation violation.)
On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office identified the victim who was killed as Deon O’Neal Jenkins, 26, last of 28 Riddle Drive in Palm Coast. The agency is not releasing the name of the wounded man, saying he is a witness to a homicide and the victim of a crime, thus exempting the name from release at this time.
Chief Chris Sepe described the incident as it unfolded.
“About 3:30 in the morning we had a shooting over at the Circle K, Belle Terre and Palm Coast Parkway,” Sepe said at the scene at Station 25 this morning, where authorities were awaiting the medical examiner and investigators were processing the shot up gray sedan the victims had been riding. “We have an active crime scene there now. The shooter was on foot, appeared to be shooting at the victims’ car, first from the rear, shot up the passenger side, then took off on foot. Once the shooter was gone the driver and the passenger were both hit, the driver sped off, called 911, Dispatch advised them to pull over into Station 25 here, they were met by deputies.”
Deputies had arrived at the scene ahead of the gray vehicle. They pulled Jenkins out of the front seat, “started to render first aid. The efforts were then increased when the fire department got outside. The fire department took over. The front seat passenger succumbed to his wound and is deceased.” Both shooting victims are in the 20s.
The driver was immediately in surgery after being transported by ground to Halifax.
Detectives have some information allowing them to reconstruct some of what led up to the shooting. “From what we found there, we believe that this is not a random shooting, we believe that somehow something had happened, that they know who the shooter is,” but “we have nothing on the shooter right now.” Detectives are working on pulling video from all the businesses neighboring the Circle K. “As soon as we get some type of suspect information or some type of clear picture we’re going to get that out, because we want the public’s help” in locating the suspect, Sepe said.
The gas station’s video was secured, but it was very grainy, and between the graininess, the nighttime, and the smoke from the shooting itself, it was impossible to make out even so much as the race of the shooter.
Firefighters on duty at the time at the station were never in danger.
Sepe did not specify or confirm the weapon used, though law enforcement typiccaly will not do so in the early goings of an investigation even when the type of weapon is clear. “It’s a semi-automatic, which it could be anything,” Sepe said. “It could be a handgun, it could be a rifle, it’s not a fully automatic machine gun or anything like that, it’s a semi-automatic from what we’re gathering, which means every time you pull the trigger, a round fires, so you could pull the trigger a round fires, so you could pull the trigger–bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang.”
The crime scene at the Circle K was broken down at 8:40 a.m.
“We’re doing all the investigative leads and all the initial investigations that you do on one of these to obtain all the evidence in talking to the potential witnesses and of course the surviving victim,” the sheriff said. “It seems like we handle a lot of calls at that Circle K for whatever reason.”
In mid-afternoon, Staly said the investigation was “progressing well, but we’re a long way yet from putting handcuffs on anyone,” with a lot of unknowns. He said technology, namely video surveillance footage, from surrounding businesses “will play a pivotal role in this case.”
It is the third homicide of the year. The sheriff’s detectives were able to track down suspects in the first two rapidly. In this case, it may not be as quick. Asked if he was confident of an arrest at some point, Staly said: “I am confident that we can solve this case. It may not be an overnight resolution. We’ve got great investigators working around the clock on this.” He said it was an “all hands on deck” approach at the agency, with all resources focused on the case. “That’s what makes us successful,” the sheriff said.
“I’m confident that we can solve this case,” he said. ”
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information to call 1-888-277-TIPS or email tips@flaglersheriff.com, or call the non-emergency line at 313-4111. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Michael West says
So, if there is a person running around with an AK 47, should we as residents we concerned? Should the people at the soccer tournament or Little League a mile away be concerned?
Why so hush, hush.
Peaches McGee says
“All indications are that this was not a random act, which means it was specific,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.
As long as you don’t abuse drugs at 4am you’re probably okay.
jeff says
If it were “hush hush” it would not be on the news. Grow up.
Derrick says
At 0330 am who’s planing soccer
Mark says
I’m sure the culprit passed their background check.
jeff says
Or stole a firearm from an honest law abiding citizen.
Steve says
Wild West revisited. Lets see the victims and the perps. Territorial or deal gone bad.
Bill says
Well this is a “shocker about the “victims” “But I can tell you that they are well known to the sheriff’s office.”
Henry says
Just another day in gangs of palm coast, this city has become criminal paradise.
Mary Fusco says
Henry, you’ve got that right. I moved here 20 years ago and the change is unbelievable. I would never leave my home after dark. This city seems to want to attract garbage and that is exactly what they are getting. Sad for such a beautiful place.
Damien says
Yes but this is because the “Shangrila” days of a Hypothetical ITT community are long in the rearview mirror, Many homes are in states of disrepair and are rented out very cheaply. Sheriff Staley is doing a phenomenal job considering the influx of Residents not quite what the original community plan planned for. Our Sheriffs Deputies cannot be everywhere all the time. I was at that gas station earlier that day, the parking lot is a cluster-“F” but this is crazy. Let Rick do his job, He’s the Man…
Scott Andersen says
Pretty sure the first homicide was only quick because his Mother talked him into turning himself in. Otherwise he would or could still be out there. Just saying that your inflated chest Mr. Staley can’t be all muscle.
Tom says
Sounds like a classic mafia hit. Palm Coast is little NY.
palmcoaster says
These drugs dealings kill! So the community needs to aid our law enforcement by “when we see, hear something say something” to help our sheriff catch these criminals and throw them in jail or boot them from our city. That works!
Larry Beighle says
Another bad guy with a gun! Lets get the guns away from them not the good guys!
BW says
Here’s the bottom line for me, the Sheriff needed to stop with popularity junk and stamp out the gang crap. Flemming did it. The green roof inn and bi go junk needs to stop. Focus the efforts on the gang junk as we have had multiple violent shootings related to that. Public shootings wipe out any reduction in crime for me. So touting 20% reductions when we have multiple cases of shootouts is ludicrous. Stop with the politics junks and wipe this crap out.
Willy Boy says
Very little of benefit occurs at 3 a.m. on the street.
palmcoaster says
Those AK47 bought and sold with no background checks…our lives cut short for the sake of the NRA and gun good business.
The community needs to collaborate more with the sheriff if “we see or hear something, say something”. Works well to rid our community from these criminals.
Jon says
Parenting skills 101.. Where are their parents???Hmmmmm
PC says
You would be surprised! Let’s just say no matter what you do for a living or your economic status or how “WELL” you raise a child, they are going going to grow up to be who they are going to be regardless. It’s not always the parents fault but the society that the child grows up in plays a tremendous role. But I see your point, it is often easier to just blame the parents. So I’m going to return this to you with maybe“Politics 101”.
Dejuana Benson says
Criminal on criminal crime. Criminals don’t obey no laws. Lost my brother this same way. He was selling drugs and nothing good come from it. He knew better and that’s the shame. These boys don’t need gun background check. They buy guns anywhere and they won’t stop no matter all the new laws and checks. Nothing stops a criminal from doing what he wants to do. You don’t know it?
CLIF says
A lotta years ago in a small arm town in Oklahoma, a good friend of mine told me it’s not late til 2 (AM) then it’s too late. I have stayed by that all my years in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Jacksonville and Chicago. It has served me well. That’s when we need law enforcement at full strength
ASF says
Just a few days ago, I posted a comment on another article in Flaglerlive about the gang activity in Flagler County/Palm Coast. And was responded to with comments about how there isn’t a “gang problem” in Palm Coast. Heads in the sand, people…never did anyone any good.
The Stop says
We need “common sense” gun laws to be passed. We need to stop “loopholes” we need “comprehensive background checks” we need to “remove weapons of war” did I hit all the liberal talking points? what we really need is a law that makes it illegal to kill another human. Oh wait I think that one exists already. …bad guys do bad things. 10 million laws will not turn bad guys into good guys..