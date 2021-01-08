2 Arrested in ‘Targeted’ Circle K Murder in 2019 Following Extensive Investigation of 15 Months

A 15-month-long murder investigation the Flagler County sheriff called “the most extensive” in county history ended Thursday with the arrest of two men charged in the hit-style shooting at the Circle K on Palm Coast Parkway in October 2019. The shooting left Deon O’Neal Jenkins, 25, dead, and a friend injured.









The two arrested are Derrius Braxton Bauer, 26, of 6371 Collins Road in Jacksonville, and Marcus Avery Chamblin, 26, of 49 Berkshire Lane in Palm Coast.

Bauer is charged with premeditated first degree murder: he is accused of firing 16 rounds in four seconds at the vehicle where Jenkins and his friends were idling. He is also charged with attempted murder and shooting at a vehicle. Chamblin is charged with principal to first degree murder, principal to attempted murder and principal to shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The suspects were stopped by police in South Carolina hours after the shooting, but no arrests were made. The agency did not release details of the investigation.

Speaking at a news conference this afternoon, Sheriff Rick Staly described the shooting as a “targeted hit” and said the motive isn’t entirely clear, but that it “appears to be fear of betrayal.” Drugs were not involved. He would not elaborate further on that and several other aspects of the case, including the type of weapon used (FlaglerLive previously reported that it had been an AK-47 assault rifle, based on shell casings recovered at the scene), or whether the weapon had itself been recovered.

The case had perplexed detectives for months, leading to a doubling of the reward for any help provided, to $10,000, weeks after the shooting. What Staly described as “the most difficult homicide case since I’ve been Flagler County Sheriff” ended up involving some 20 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, interviews and leads in Virginia, South Carolina and California, where the suspects had attempted to evade authorities, the work of 40 employees at the Flagler Sheriff’s Office and 2,000 investigative hours, the bulk of them by three detectives: Agustin Rodriguez, who was last year’s Crime Stoppers’ Officer of the Year for his his investigative savvy, George Hristakopoulos, and Darrell Butler.









The shooting took place on Oct. 12, 2019, at 3:30 a.m. Jenkins and his friend sat in their car at Circle K at Belle Terre Boulevard and Palm Coast Parkway. A masked man, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, was behind the building. He fired 16 rounds at them in less than four seconds, awakening people miles away. “Just as quickly as the man emerged, he disappeared,” Staly said.

A brief clip of surveillance video the sheriff’s office released today shows, in more shadows than anything distinctive, a silhouette approaching Jenkins’s car from slightly behind the passenger side. The man started firing from about two parking spaces away, the bullets triggering big sparks as they struck metal. He then kept firing while backing away and out of the frame. The car’s rear lights had been off at the beginning of the clip, which lasts all of 10 seconds. They flashed on and off during the shooting. See the video below.

Another brief clip shows a silhouette running away from the Circle K, in the distance.

A map the sheriff displayed at the conference traces the circuit the suspects took around the country. Based on the detectives’ reconstruction, they left Palm Coast immediately after the shooting. The suspect vehicle was briefly stopped by Waterboro police in South Carolina later on Oct. 12. The next day, the vehicle was in Newport News, Va., where the suspects are believed to have stayed until Oct. 26. They traveled to California on Oct. 29 and left the state to return to Palm Coast on Nov. 12, 2019.

[This is a developing story. More soon.]