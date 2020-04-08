Jimaya Baker, Alleged Ringleader in Near-Fatal Robbery, Faces New Armed Robbery Charge Involving Teens

Jimaya Leann Baker is the 18-year-old Palm Coast resident who is alleged to be the ringleader behind the armed robbery that resulted in the shooting and disabling of Carl Saint Felix on White Star Drive in 2018. Baker is alleged to have conspired with Diovion Smith, Lauryn Darnell, Princess Williams and one other person to rob Saint Felix during a drug transaction, after planning the robbery for weeks, according to Baker’s arrest report.









Baker was charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit an armed robbery last February–both first degree felonies–when she was booked at the Flagler County jail but not actually incarcerated, posting $50,000 bond immediately.

On Tuesday, Baker, a resident of 11 Slender Place in Palm Coast, was back at the jail, booked on two new charges–attempted armed robbery, a second degree felony, and principal to an armed robbery, a first-degree felony. The charges are the result of an incident dating back to the night of Oct. 24 at 48 Seven Wonders Trail in Palm Coast.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Footage shows two juveniles–a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy–standing at the front door of the house. Baker approaches them. “An apparent drug transaction occurs where the shirtless male hands Jimaya Baker a baggy and Baker hands the male cash,” according to the arrest report. Two other black males–La Darrien McCaskill, 20, and Jimari Baker, 20, Jimaya’s brother–then emerge from the right side of the screen. One of them scuffles with the two juveniles, and Baker snatches the money she had just turned over as Jimari allegedly points a gun at one of the juveniles.

At one point the man who was holding the gun dropped it, picked it up, and ran off with Baker and the third alleged accomplice. They got in a car and fled. McCasklill was arrested and booked in February in connection with that incident. He’s remained at the jail since, on $40,000 bond. McCaskill and Jimaya Baker told investigator it was Jimari who’d allegedly brought the gun to the scene.

“Once again, we have an act of violence surrounding a drug deal gone bad,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in a release. “Our detectives once again have done an outstanding job. Clearly Jimaya Baker has no remorse for her prior actions. The fact that this second incident occurred nearly a year-to-the-day after her first botched robbery is just a testament to unwillingness to turn her life around. I can only hope that the criminal justice system will hold her accountable and send her away for a long time. I also hope the juvenile drug dealers have learned they are in a dangerous career that could end their life. I hope they get out of the business before it’s too late.”

The release states “charges are pending against the other co-conspirators in this case,” though McCasklill has already been charged and the State Attorney has filed an information against him, on a charge of principal to an armed robbery. The older Baker was last been booked at the county jail at the end of last year on a misdemeanor charge of knowingly driving on a suspended license.