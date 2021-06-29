The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: A quiet day for local government except in criminal and county court, where dockets are full: pleas and docket sounding. Transgender: The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Monday not to take up the case of a transgender Virginia student who sued his school for preventing him from using the boys’ bathroom is a victory for the Gavin Grimm, who graduated in 2017, and who’d won his case when the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in his favor. But the case has relevance locally: the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, ruling in the case of a St. Johns County student, reached the same conclusion, which may be why the Supreme Court is not yet ready to take up these cases: as long as lower courts have consensus, the higher court prefers not to step in. That means the St. Johns case stands, with jurisdiction over Flagler: the local school board has no legal authority to deny transgender students the right to use the bathroom of their choice. The Tour de France‘s 4th stage today is a relatively flat 150 km from Redon to Fougeres, cutting across interior Brittany from south to north, starting at 7:15 a.m. on NBC’s Peacock. French television’s pool camera work is as good as it gets: this is your chance to get a free tour of one of Frances most irresistible regions. Euro 2020: Round of 16 play: England v. Germany at noon, Sweden v. Ukraine at 3 p.m.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is offering three COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week, as well as a $10 food coupon to thank clients for getting vaccinated. Clinics this week:

Tuesday, June 29 – Pfizer only, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only

Saturday, July 3 – J&J and Pfizer, 10AM to 6PM — Freedom Fest, Flagler Executive Airport. Look for the Health Department tent near the entrance

Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-Noon – Inert

Wednesday: 9-11 a.m. – Inert

Thursday: 10 a.m.-Noon – Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.









