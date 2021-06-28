The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 28, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: A light Bunnell City Commission meeting ahead of July 4: the administration is looking to renew its engineering contract with Kimley-Horn & Associates for another year, and to make changes to its internal phone system, especially to allow for connectivity with employees working remote. Today is the first full day of Heidi Petito’s tenure as Flagler County’s latest interim administrator, what could be a multi-month job interview for the permanent post. (See: “With Nod to Continuity, Not Salinas, County Appoints Heidi Petito Interim Administrator for 3 Months.”) She replaces Jerry Cameron, who has ostensibly gone into retirement again, though keep your eyes open for the possibility of a lucrative consultancy with his old employers. You can wish Petito well by email here. Almost trivial: For you romantics out there today is Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s 309th birth anniversary (his emanations are resting at Paris’s Pantheon), giving you license to swoon and moan, or, if you’re more inclined to bone up on socialism and totalitarianism’s origins, to re-read his “Social Contract.” Euro 2020: Round of 16 play: Croatia v. Spain at noon from Copenhagen, France v. Switzerland at 3 p.m. from Bucharest.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is offering three COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week, as well as a $10 food coupon to thank clients for getting vaccinated. Clinics this week:

Tuesday, June 29 – Pfizer only, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only

Saturday, July 3 – J&J and Pfizer, 10AM to 6PM — Freedom Fest, Flagler Executive Airport. Look for the Health Department tent near the entrance

Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Monday: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 3:45-5:30 p.m. – Inert

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-Noon – Inert

Wednesday: 9-11 a.m. – Inert

Thursday: 10 a.m.-Noon – Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

June 2021 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm Bunnell City Commission Meeting Bunnell City Hall No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.