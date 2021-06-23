The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: It’s the Flagler Tiger Bay mayoral forum tonight at the Palm Coast Community Center, with four of the six candidates in attendance: David Alfin, Carol Bacha, Doug Courtney and Cornelia Manfre. The forum will be broadcast on WNZF. More rain: a messy day ahead with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, with heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Euro 2020: Groups E and F are decided today, with Sweden v. Poland and Slovakia v. Spain at noon, and none of the four teams yet eliminated. Then it’s the Group of Death, with France facing Portugal and Germany facing Hungary at 3 p.m. France cannot afford to lose though it’ll take a tie, which won’t help Portugal advance if Germany beats Hungary, as it is expected to. See the standings here. All games on ESPN and Univision.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and older. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, June 25 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. This is a drive up and park testing site. Testing no longer takes place in the field across from 120 Airport Road.

Missing dog alert: we got a request to disseminate the following (click on the alert for larger view):

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday – 10 a.m. – Noon and 2:45-4:15 p.m. – Inert

Thursday – 9-10:45 a.m. 1:45-3:15 p.m. – Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.









