The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: It’s the Flagler Tiger Bay mayoral forum tonight at the Palm Coast Community Center, with four of the six candidates in attendance: David Alfin, Carol Bacha, Doug Courtney and Cornelia Manfre. The forum will be broadcast on WNZF. More rain: a messy day ahead with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, with heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Euro 2020: Groups E and F are decided today, with Sweden v. Poland and Slovakia v. Spain at noon, and none of the four teams yet eliminated. Then it’s the Group of Death, with France facing Portugal and Germany facing Hungary at 3 p.m. France cannot afford to lose though it’ll take a tie, which won’t help Portugal advance if Germany beats Hungary, as it is expected to. See the standings here. All games on ESPN and Univision.
Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and older. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, June 25 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. This is a drive up and park testing site. Testing no longer takes place in the field across from 120 Airport Road.
Missing dog alert: we got a request to disseminate the following (click on the alert for larger view):
Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:
- Wednesday – 10 a.m. – Noon and 2:45-4:15 p.m. – Inert
- Thursday – 9-10:45 a.m. 1:45-3:15 p.m. – Inert
During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.
“I should like to put it on record that I have never been able to dislike Hitler. Ever since he came to power–till then, like nearly everyone, I had been deceived into thinking that he did not matter–I have reflected that I would certainly kill him if I could get within reach of him, but that I could feel no personal animosity. The fact is that there is something deeply appealing about him. One feels it again when one sees his photographs–and I recommend especially the photograph at the beginning of Hurst and Blackett’s edition, which shows Hitler in his early Brownshirt days. It is a pathetic, dog-like face, the face of a man suffering under intolerable wrongs. In a rather more manly way it reproduces the expression of innumerable pictures of Christ crucified, and there is little doubt that that is how Hitler sees himself.”
–George Orwell in his review of “Mein Kampf” for New English Weekly, March 21, 1940, collected in George Orwell, “Essays, Journalism and Letters, vol. 2, My Country Right or Left 1940-1943” (1968).
