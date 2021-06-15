The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The Flagler County School Board is in workshop at 1 p.m. and in a business meeting at 6. At 1 p.m. it’ll get its latest update on the now fairly embattled Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club. They’ll also hear a presentation on compliance with the so-called Alyssa’s Law, designed to reduce law enforcement response time during crises with the installation of warning lights and panic buttons in schools. The law takes its name from 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, murdered in the Stoneman Douglas School mass shooting. At 5 p.m., the board is holding a special public hearing to take stock of a new law that limits how much local governments, including school boards, increase impact fees, the one-time levy on builders intended to defray the impact of new development. The district is looking at significant growth over the next 10 years, in very sharp contrast with flat enrollment over the past 10, and will need steeper impact fees ahead. Euro 2000: Palm Coast’s Portuguese community will converge on the Hungary-Portugal match from Budapest at noon, followed by France-Germany at 3 p.m. from Munich (where the Germans won the World Cup in 1974). Both matches on ESPN and Univision. Food Truck Tuesday this evening starting at 5 p.m. in Central Park, benefiting the Hispanic American Club of Palm Coast. Ban zoos? “People don’t go to zoos to learn about the biodiversity crisis or how they can help. They go to get out of the house, to get their children some fresh air, to see interesting animals. They go for the same reason people went to zoos in the 19th century: to be entertained,” writes Emma Marris in the Times in a convincing piece about the immorality of most zoos. Thunderstorms: a 50 percent chance that the skies will open again today, and highs in the lower 90s, sending the heat index as high as 102.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:

Tuesday, June 15, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only. People who receive vaccinations that day will receive a $10 food coupon, redeemable at major grocery stores. Wednesday, June 16, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only. People who receive vaccinations that day will receive a $10 food coupon, redeemable at major grocery stores. Thursday, June 17, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at Flagler County Tax Collector’s office, 2525 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach. Ages 18+ — Moderna only



Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinics at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. The health department will offer drive-through Covid-19 testing on Friday, June 18 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. Testing will no longer take place in the field across from 120 Airport Road. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

