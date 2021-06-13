The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 13, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The Flagler Playhouse’s “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” a $15 workshop production, is at 2:30 p.m. Apparently there’s a social mierda bacteria going around claiming that “The Joe Biden we see today is a lookalike, double or clone being used by Trump, military / alliance to help wake up the masses to see what America would have been like if the New World Order had been successful. Fortunately, Vlademir [sic.] Putin says, that the New World Order has failed, and President Trump says, he is going to take back the White House soon!” On closer analysis, the bacteria appears to have been drafted by a clone of an impersonator of George Carlin’s pedicurist. But otherwise it seems as credible as cyber ninjas on a coffee break in Arizona. Weather: It’ll be an unsettled day, with growing chances of showers and thunderstorms as the day progresses, highs in the 90s.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:

Tuesday, June 15, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only. People who receive vaccinations that day will receive a $10 food coupon, redeemable at major grocery stores.

Wednesday, June 16, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only. People who receive vaccinations that day will receive a $10 food coupon, redeemable at major grocery stores.

Thursday, June 17, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at Flagler County Tax Collector's office, 2525 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach. Ages 18+ — Moderna only

Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinics at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. The health department will offer drive-through Covid-19 testing on Friday, June 18 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. Testing will no longer take place in the field across from 120 Airport Road. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

