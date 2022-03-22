The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 22, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. in a special session for two items: First, to review and approve City Manager Denise Bevan’s contract, which calls for a base salary of $175,000, plus $29,750 a year in contribution to the manager’s retirement, and a monthly car allowance of $500 a month. The contract calls for annual cost of living increase equal to those received by employees, plus merit pay increases. See the contract here. Second, the council will review the eight applicants to the vacant city council seat and likely make an appointment. See: “8 Candidates, Most With Strong Credentials, Apply to Fill Palm Coast Council Seat Vacated by Barbosa.”

The Palm Coast City Council immediately after the special meeting at 9 will meet in a budget workshop. Council members will hear a presentation on local and regional economic conditions from the director of the Local Economic Indicators Project at UNF’s Goggin College of Business; they will hear a presentation and discuss their updated goals; and they will discuss an update to their 10-year capital improvement plan. See the full agenda here.

The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. and for its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The 1 p.m. workshop is on the third floor. It’ll include an update on the district’s dress code and an update on the district’s library policy on book bans, giving parents the choice to ban books for their own children, but not for others. See the draft policy here.

Now this:









