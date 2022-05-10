The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, May 10, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Today at the Editor's Glance:

In Court: It is pre-trial day before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. The council will consider a resolution approving a statement of ethical campaign practices, a reflection of the increasingly bitter and grubby nature of campaigns. “The local Supervisor of Elections has been providing a “Statement of Ethical Campaign Practices” to every candidate for Flagler County races,” a meeting memo states. “This statement is not required by the elections laws of the State of Florida, however, it would be a statement issued by the City Clerk to all City of Palm Coast candidates to keep the campaigns positive and assist in promoting civility while encouraging citizen participation in the electoral process.” See the full agenda here.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here. The board will once again consider recommending the so-called Transmittal of Evaluation and Appraisal Report (EAR) amendments to the 2010-2035 Flagler

County Comprehensive Plan. It’s a controversial matter for a few reasons, among them the fact that the item was before the board two weeks ago, though it had not been properly noticed, and its substance includes the county substituting as the applicant of record on several developments, among them Eagle Lakes. See the full agenda here.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, May 10 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – Noon and 4-6 p.m. (Live)

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Notably: It’s Fred Astaire’s birthday (1899). It was on this day in 1994 that Nelson Mandela was inaugurated president of South Africa.

