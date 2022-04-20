The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, April 20, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Day Three in the trial of Kwentel Moultrie before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse. Day One was taken up by jury selection. The prosecution made its case on Day Two. The case should go to the jury today. See: “Moultrie’s Trial on Rape Charge Begins After He Rejected a No-Prison Deal, and Got Charged With Murder.”See: “Moultrie’s Defense in Rape Trial: He Was Framed in ‘Cover-Up’ By 16-Year-Old Girl, But His Lies Uncloak Him.”

The Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See the full agenda here.

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The committee is reviewing two items. See them here.

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See the full agenda here.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will hear one item, the requested rezoning of a property called Ryan’s Landing along Ryan Drive in Palm Coast’s R Section, 0.75 mile northwest of the intersection of Belle Terre Pkwy. and Royal Palms Pkwy. The developer was initially approved for a 64 lot single-family subdivision with a 5-acre city park on 28 acres of vacant land as a master planned development. The developer now wants a 64-lot single family subdivision, no city park, but “amenities” for the subdivision. See the full agenda here.









1st Annual Flagler County CannaFest: Wondering if Medical Marijuana or CBD is right for you? Come explore your options at the first ever Flagler County CannaFest at Cornerstone Center in Bunnell. Indulge yourself with free CBD samples, State Certified edible products, and hemp-based items. Amber, The Cosmic Hippie will be available for private complimentary consultations during this event as well. Please call or text 386-356-4723 for more info, or to schedule a consultation today. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

Tanya Ekanayaka on the Millennium Stage:









