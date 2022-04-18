The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, April 18, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Monday NightPartly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: It’s trial week in felony court, including that of Kwentel Moultrie, who was accused of raping a minor in 2020. Moultrie is also facing a second degree murder charge in the killing of 23-year-old Zaire Roberts in an R-Section incident in Palm Coast at the end of last year. The trial, which begins with jury selection this morning in courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, will relate only to the first charge. Two other trials are also scheduled: Jacob Santos, who faces a felony child neglect charge, among others, and Travis Smith, accused of contributing to the delinquency of a child and battery. Typically some cases are settled before trial, continued to another date, or handled by different judges.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Commissioners will hear on first reading a proposed noise ordinance prompted by noise complaints in the Mondex. The commission is expected to approve building T-hangars at the county airport, now for $6.2 million, and approve a design agreement for the eventual south side library, for $937,000. The commission is expected to appoint former Flagler Beach City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, representing “For-Profit Provider of Affordable Housing,” for a three-year term. Belhumeur served on the committee previously. The full agenda is here.

The Annual George Washington Carver Foundation Auction begins Monday. The purpose of the auction is to raise money to go back into the development of the Carver Center in Bunnell. In order to participate in this auction you must register for a bidder account on this 32auctions website. To register click login in the top right corner and then click “Create an account now” if you have not yet made one. The system will then send you an email with a link to confirm the registration. Your bidder ID will be the first part of your email address. If you would like to change the bidder ID you may go in to account settings and pick a new ID. Please pick a username you don’t mind being displayed publicly. The username of the current bidder will be displayed with the item.

The 126th running of the Boston Marathon is today, with some 27,000 participants.

Notably: It is Clarence Darrow’s birth anniversary (1857). It is also World Heritage Day, also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites. The commemoration was established by UNESCO in 1982: “The conservation of cultural heritage requires careful examination of the past, and its practice demands provision for the future. In recent years, debates on certain narratives, and particular stories over others, have come to the forefront. Addressing difficult and often contested histories involves complex conversations with different stakeholders, avoiding biased views and interpretations of the past. The World Heritage Convention (1972) states: “deterioration or disappearance of any item of the cultural or natural heritage constitutes a harmful impoverishment of the heritage of all the nations of the world”. However, imbalances in recognition, interpretation and ultimately, conservation of various cultural manifestations continue to exist. Together with ICOMOS, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre supports inclusive and diverse points of view in heritage identification, conservation and transmission to future generations.” There are 1,154 World Heritage site sas of today.

A World Heritage Site picked at random: the center of Riga, in Latvia: “Riga was a major centre of the Hanseatic League, deriving its prosperity in the 13th–15th centuries from the trade with central and eastern Europe. The urban fabric of its medieval centre reflects this prosperity, though most of the earliest buildings were destroyed by fire or war. Riga became an important economic centre in the 19th century, when the suburbs surrounding the medieval town were laid out, first with imposing wooden buildings in neoclassical style and then in Jugendstil . It is generally recognized that Riga has the finest collection of art nouveau buildings in Europe.”

Now this: AMC Classics has just released Scandinavian pianist Niklas Sivelöv’s recordings of Bach’s keyboard partitas and English Suites in three volumes. A sample:









